AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Bills
Bills GM Brandon Beane was frustrated with the Commanders after they offered RB J.D. McKissic after he agreed to terms with Buffalo.
“That was tough. Obviously, he was a guy we targeted and, in this business, in general, when you have an agreement, it’s good,” Beane said, via Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN. “But until there’s ink on the paper, and his agent did a great job. Doug Hendrickson and CJ LaBoy did a great job. There were some things that went down with the other organization, which is painful, but they chose to do what they did, and I couldn’t stop it. I’ve had it before where the agent has agreed with you on something and then someone else calls and says, ‘Hey, what if I add a million dollars? Or what if I do this? What if I guarantee this?’ Once you have an agreement the agent’s supposed to say it’s over. And this agent did that. And this agent told the other club it was over. But the other club didn’t back off.”
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer confirms Bills OLB Von Miller proactively reached out to Buffalo ahead of free agency to say he’d be interested in signing there.
- Raiders LB Chandler Jones spoke about his decision to join Las Vegas in free agency: “A lot went into it honestly. As you and me discussed earlier in the week, we spoke with the Jets and Bills – others too – and I obviously thought a lot about staying with the Cardinals.” (Jordan Schultz)
Dolphins
- With the news of the Dolphins looking to sign Terron Armstead to play left tackle, Barry Jackson mentions that some scouts felt that Austin Jackson could be an effective right tackle and this is a possibility that shouldn’t be ruled out for the former first-round pick.
- Should the Dolphins sign Armstead, Jackson says that the next big offensive line decisions will be: 1) Whether to wait for the draft to find center to compete with Michael Deiter and 2) Whether to have Robert Hunt will compete at right tackle with Liam Eichenberg.
- Dolphins QB Teddy Bridgewater declined to say whether he was specifically told he was coming in to back up Tua Tagovailoa: “It’s really something I’d rather not discuss.” (Adam Beasley)
- Dolphins free agent addition RB Raheem Mostert said of his return from a torn ACL: “I’m way ahead of schedule in my rehab. I went to see my doctor a week before I signed. In the six years he’s done this surgery, I am by far the fastest healing patient he’s ever experienced. He’s dealt with several athletes in the league. I heal fast.” (Barry Jackson)
- New Dolphins OL Connor Williams said Miami has kept open the possibility of him playing any position on the line. Although he did say that he’s most comfortable at left guard: “I’ve played tackle in college, had snaps at center in preseason games.” (Barry Jackson)
Jets
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer says Michigan DE Aidan Hutchinson and N.C. State OT Ikem Ekwonu will have top 30 visits with the Jets.
Patriots
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports the Broncos, Patriots and Panthers all had interest in signing T La’el Collins before he opted to sign with the Bengals.
- Per Ben Volin of the Boston Globe, the Patriots have been telling free agent linebackers they’re looking to get younger at the position. He adds that doesn’t seem to bode well for the chances of New England re-signing veteran LB Dont’a Hightower.
- ESPN’s Mike Reiss notes the Patriots easily could have re-signed FB Jakob Johnson if they wanted and that could indicate a bigger role for TE Jonnu Smith in 2022.
- Johnson confirmed New England just won’t have a fullback on the roster in 2022: “The Patriots informed me that they will no longer need my services next season simply because they will no longer have my position on the roster.” (Rene Bugner)
- Reiss wrote Sunday that Patriots RT Trent Brown‘s injury history is a factor in the team not seeming to make him much of a priority to re-sign. He adds if Brown is back it would have to be on a team-friendly deal and the veteran might have better options.
- Brown actually ended up re-signing with the team on a two-year deal Monday. (NFLTR)
- Reiss points out Patriots free-agent additions CB Terrance Mitchell and RB/WR Ty Montgomery aren’t locks to make the team if young players like CB Shaun Wade, RB J.J. Taylor, WR Kristian Wilkerson or WR Tre Nixon take a step forward in 2022.
- Montgomery signed a two-year, $3.6 million contract that includes a $300,000 signing bonus, $20,000 in per-game roster bonuses in 2022 and 2023, up to $300,000 in playing-time incentives in each season and a $50,000 workout bonus in each season. (Doug Kyed)
