AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Bills GM Brandon Beane was frustrated with the Commanders after they offered RB J.D. McKissic after he agreed to terms with Buffalo.

“That was tough. Obviously, he was a guy we targeted and, in this business, in general, when you have an agreement, it’s good,” Beane said, via Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN. “But until there’s ink on the paper, and his agent did a great job. Doug Hendrickson and CJ LaBoy did a great job. There were some things that went down with the other organization, which is painful, but they chose to do what they did, and I couldn’t stop it. I’ve had it before where the agent has agreed with you on something and then someone else calls and says, ‘Hey, what if I add a million dollars? Or what if I do this? What if I guarantee this?’ Once you have an agreement the agent’s supposed to say it’s over. And this agent did that. And this agent told the other club it was over. But the other club didn’t back off.”

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer confirms Bills OLB Von Miller proactively reached out to Buffalo ahead of free agency to say he’d be interested in signing there.

Chandler Jones spoke about his decision to join Las Vegas in free agency: "A lot went into it honestly. As you and me discussed earlier in the week, we spoke with the Jets and Bills – others too – and I obviously thought a lot about staying with the Cardinals." (Jordan Schultz)

Dolphins

With the news of the Dolphins looking to sign Terron Armstead to play left tackle, Barry Jackson mentions that some scouts felt that Austin Jackson could be an effective right tackle and this is a possibility that shouldn’t be ruled out for the former first-round pick.

to play left tackle, Barry Jackson mentions that some scouts felt that could be an effective right tackle and this is a possibility that shouldn’t be ruled out for the former first-round pick. Should the Dolphins sign Armstead, Jackson says that the next big offensive line decisions will be: 1) Whether to wait for the draft to find center to compete with Michael Deiter and 2) Whether to have Robert Hunt will compete at right tackle with Liam Eichenberg .

and 2) Whether to have will compete at right tackle with . Dolphins QB Teddy Bridgewater declined to say whether he was specifically told he was coming in to back up Tua Tagovailoa : “It’s really something I’d rather not discuss.” (Adam Beasley)

declined to say whether he was specifically told he was coming in to back up : “It’s really something I’d rather not discuss.” (Adam Beasley) Dolphins free agent addition RB Raheem Mostert said of his return from a torn ACL: “I’m way ahead of schedule in my rehab. I went to see my doctor a week before I signed. In the six years he’s done this surgery, I am by far the fastest healing patient he’s ever experienced. He’s dealt with several athletes in the league. I heal fast.” (Barry Jackson)

said of his return from a torn ACL: “I’m way ahead of schedule in my rehab. I went to see my doctor a week before I signed. In the six years he’s done this surgery, I am by far the fastest healing patient he’s ever experienced. He’s dealt with several athletes in the league. I heal fast.” (Barry Jackson) New Dolphins OL Connor Williams said Miami has kept open the possibility of him playing any position on the line. Although he did say that he’s most comfortable at left guard: “I’ve played tackle in college, had snaps at center in preseason games.” (Barry Jackson)

Jets

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer says Michigan DE Aidan Hutchinson and N.C. State OT Ikem Ekwonu will have top 30 visits with the Jets.

Patriots