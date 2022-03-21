Patriots Re-Signing T Trent Brown To Two-Year Deal

Ian Rapoport reports that the Patriots are re-signing T Trent Brown to a two-year deal.

Brown, 28, is a former seventh-round pick of the 49ers back in 2015. He was traded to the Patriots in 2018 in a pick swap. Brown played out the final year of his four-year, $2.28 million contract before agreeing to a record four-year, $66 million deal that includes $36.75 million guaranteed with the Raiders in 2019.

Las Vegas traded Brown back to the Patriots in March of last year and landed on the injured reserve before being activated for the second half of the 2021 season.

In 2021, Brown started nine games for the Patriots at offensive tackle.