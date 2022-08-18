AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Bills
- The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia writes there’s a decent chance the Bills’ backfield turns into a three-way committee between Devin Singletary, second-rounder James Cook and Zack Moss. Moss has looked good in camp and Buscaglia points out the Bills tend to take it slow with rookies.
- He adds at this point it seems WR Isaiah McKenzie has won the starting slot receiver job but veteran WR Jamison Crowder will make the roster too as depth.
- Buscaglia mentions TE O.J. Howard, a free agent addition this offseason, has underwhelmed during camp and seems to be primarily a blocker. If he hadn’t signed a mostly guaranteed deal this offseason, Buscaglia hints his roster spot might even be in jeopardy.
- Bills G Cody Ford remains a trade candidate, per Buscaglia, who adds he thinks there’s only one roster spot available for either C Greg Mancz or OL Greg Van Roten, with Mancz the current favorite.
- Bills OT Bobby Hart has played himself into contention for a roster spot, especially with injury issues at tackle but Buscaglia thinks Buffalo might try to sneak him onto the practice squad to start the season.
- Bills HC Sean McDermott had no updates on CB Tre’Davious White‘s recovery from an ACL injury: “He continues to rehab.” (Mike Giardi)
- McDermott added S Jordan Poyer (elbow) is “improving every day” from his injury.
Dolphins
It’s no surprise that new Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel is going to run an offense similar to what he’s helped run the past few years with the 49ers. Dolphins WR Trent Sherfield, who’s been with the 49ers the past few seasons, confirmed however that the playbook is almost exactly the same as it was in San Francisco. He added a lot of the offseason additions were done with the scheme in mind, especially RB Chase Edmonds.
“You put Tyreek in any system, he’s going to do his thing,” Sherfield said via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. “Cedrick Wilson is a big slot. This offense is built for that type of player. And then obviously you have Chase. This offense is built for those type of running backs, coming out of the backfield, running option routes, being able to stretch it, tough runners. Those guys fit the scheme very well. I think they’re overqualified if you ask me. It’s going to be fun to see how this offense explodes.”
Jets
- Jets OT George Fant called moving to right tackle “another hurdle” in his career but is focused on playing well at the position: “Just another hurdle… I only control what I can control, and that’s to be the best right tackle I can be.” (Zack Rosenblatt)
- Fant added that he was not upset about converting to right tackle: “You have to be a pro.” (Andy Vasquez)
Patriots
- The Athletic’s Jeff Howe reports Patriots TE Hunter Henry is dealing with a minor injury and is expected to return soon.
- Patriots WR Kristian Wilkerson is expected to miss roughly a week after suffering a head injury during joint practices with the Panthers. (Doug Kyed)
