AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Bills
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler mentions Bills DC Leslie Frazier as someone who’s mentioned as a potential head coaching candidate in the upcoming coaching cycle.
- ESPN’s Dan Graziano adds Bills OC Ken Dorsey is expected to be on interview lists for some teams.
- Bills HC Sean McDermott said LB Tremaine Edmunds (groin, heel) and DE Greg Rousseau (ankle) have been ruled out from Thursday’s game. (Joe Buscaglia)
- McDermott added DE A.J. Epenesa (ankle) is doubtful and C Mitch Morse (elbow) is questionable.
Dolphins
- PFF’s Brad Spielberger notes the Dolphins don’t have any running backs under contract for next season at the moment, so they could be incentivized to lock up RB Jeff Wilson to give them some insurance.
- Spielberger projects a three-year, $9 million extension with $3.75 million in guarantees. It’s not much but that’s the state of the running back market and it gives Wilson almost more guaranteed money than he’s earned in his career to this point.
Jets
- Jets HC Robert Saleh said first-round CB Sauce Gardner (calf) was limited in Thursday’s practice. (Zack Rosenblatt)
- Regarding QB Zach Wilson being benched for Week 12, Saleh said that his career in New York isn’t over: “Zach’s career here is not over.” (Brian Costello)
- Saleh added they intend on getting Wilson “back on the football field at some point this year.” (Rosenblatt)
- Saleh reiterated Wilson will have another chance: “This is not putting a nail in his coffin.” (Connor Hughes)
- When asked if Wilson has lost faith in the locker room, Saleh admitted there is some “irritation” but players haven’t totally turned against the quarterback: “Maybe there’s a little irritation at the moment… but I don’t think there’s hate.” (Hughes)
- Saleh is still confident Wilson is their franchise quarterback but he requires a “reset” after struggling in Week 11: “He’s capable of so much more than what he’s playing at… the issues for him are so fixable. But he just needs to reset… We haven’t wavered in our belief that he’s the future of this franchise.” (Rosenblatt)
- Jets OC Mike LaFleur thinks he must be more productive with Wilson: “It stinks because I know what kind of competitor he is. I’ve gotta do a better job. It starts with me and ends with me.” (Rosenblatt)
- As for Wilson’s comments following Week 11, where he deflected blame for their 10-3 loss to the Patriots, LaFleur doesn’t fault the quarterback for feeling frustrated in the moment: “I don’t think he meant it…caught up in the moment…can’t take it back. will learn from it.” (Rich Cimini)
- Wilson thinks the criticism for his comments was justified and that he must “be better as a leader.” (Rosenblatt)
- Wilson added he understands he’s benched because he “wasn’t doing his job.” (Rosenblatt)
- LaFleur thinks this provides a “moreso physical” reset for Wilson: “It’s a mental and physical reset, moreso physical.” (Cimini)
- Jets WR Corey Davis confirmed Wilson addressed the team: “It shows who he is, his character. He’s a leader and we’re going to need him moving forward.” (Rosenblatt)
- Jets LB C.J. Mosley said the quarterback change hopefully enables them to find a “difference maker” for their offense: “We had a hitch in our offense so we were looking for a difference maker to be more consistent … if things aren’t going well, you have to look for a different option. That’s not a knock on Zach, but we all have a job to do.” (Rosenblatt)
- Jets QB Mike White said Saleh informed him of their decision to bench Wilson on Tuesday. (Cimini)
- Jets WR Elijah Moore said he supports both Wilson and White and the organization will handle the situation similarly to when he and WR Denzel Mims requested trades. (Cimini)
Patriots
- The Patriots have ruled out OT Isaiah Wynn (foot) from Thursday’s game. (Mike Reiss)
- Patriots C David Andrews was listed as questionable with his thigh injury.
