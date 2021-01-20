AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Approximately a year ago, a meltdown from Bills QB Josh Allen helped cost Buffalo the chance to advance deeper into the playoffs. But Allen took that experience and grew from it this year, turning in a spectacular season and leading the Bills to the AFC title game. Now he has the chance to surmount one more obstacle to get to the Super Bowl as the stakes get higher and higher.

“This is the next step for Josh,” Bills HC Sean McDermott said via AJ Feldman of WROC TV. “This is what you work for, this is what he’s worked for. He’ll be ready and we’re extremely confident in Josh.”

ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques writes that Bills OT Daryl Williams has likely played his way into a bigger contract than Buffalo can afford to give him.

According to ESPN's Field Yates, the Bills will roll over approximately $3,771,955 in cap space to 2021, with the final amount pending an audit by the NFL.

Bills RB Zack Moss underwent minor “tight rope” surgery on his ankle and is expected to make a full recovery prior to offseason workouts and training camp. (Adam Schefter)

The Bills are hosting WR Jake Kumerow for a visit this week. (Aaron Wilson)

Jets

Rich Cimini of ESPN thinks the Jets should “absolutely” make an offer to acquire Texans QB Deshaun Watson if he is truly on the trade block.

if he is truly on the trade block. However, Cimini’s hunch is that GM Joe Douglas won’t unload draft picks for a single player.

won’t unload draft picks for a single player. As for whether Watson would waive his no-trade clause to play for the Jets, Cimini believes the quarterback will have better options given New York is “starting from rock bottom” under new HC Robert Saleh.

It is worth mentioning, however, that Watson reportedly also recommended the Texans interview Saleh for their head coaching vacancy.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler talked to NFL executives to paint a full picture of the situation the Texans find themselves in with Watson. The consensus from NFL executives is that Watson is worth at least three first-round picks and probably another high pick for good measure, Fowler says. The Jets and Dolphins, given their draft capital, are considered the leaders for Watson because of that.

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the Jets will roll over approximately $26,686,546 in cap space to 2021, with the final amount pending an audit by the NFL.

Per Fansided’s Matt Lombardo, a team source said Saleh really blew away Douglas during his first interview, which is remarkable continuing the two men had no real prior connection: “Robert’s presence, leadership and his clear vision for what he wanted our offense and defense to become were two of his strongest aspects from that first conversation.”

