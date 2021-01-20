AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Bills
Approximately a year ago, a meltdown from Bills QB Josh Allen helped cost Buffalo the chance to advance deeper into the playoffs. But Allen took that experience and grew from it this year, turning in a spectacular season and leading the Bills to the AFC title game. Now he has the chance to surmount one more obstacle to get to the Super Bowl as the stakes get higher and higher.
“This is the next step for Josh,” Bills HC Sean McDermott said via AJ Feldman of WROC TV. “This is what you work for, this is what he’s worked for. He’ll be ready and we’re extremely confident in Josh.”
- ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques writes that Bills OT Daryl Williams has likely played his way into a bigger contract than Buffalo can afford to give him.
- According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the Bills will roll over approximately $3,771,955 in cap space to 2021, with the final amount pending an audit by the NFL.
- Bills RB Zack Moss underwent minor “tight rope” surgery on his ankle and is expected to make a full recovery prior to offseason workouts and training camp. (Adam Schefter)
- The Bills are hosting WR Jake Kumerow for a visit this week. (Aaron Wilson)
Dolphins
- Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald writes that the Dolphins can increase their 2021 salary cap space from $38 million to $56 million by cutting CB Bobby McCain, WR Albert Wilson, WR Jakeem Grant, WR Allen Hurns and S Clayton Fejedelem.
- Beyond those players, Jackson could see DB Eric Rowe being a cap casualty but feels Miami’s other veterans are safe.
- Miami is carefully evaluating both McCain and Rowe as it looks at its safety position. The Dolphins could keep or move on from either at this point. (Jackson)
- QB coach George Godsey, RB coach Eric Studesville and Chargers QB coach Pep Hamilton are the remaining offensive coordinator candidates for the Dolphins.
- Dolphins LB Kamu Grugier-Hill is hoping to land a deal in the range of $5 million per year from either the Dolphins or another team in free agency. (Matt Lombardo)
Jets
- Rich Cimini of ESPN thinks the Jets should “absolutely” make an offer to acquire Texans QB Deshaun Watson if he is truly on the trade block.
- However, Cimini’s hunch is that GM Joe Douglas won’t unload draft picks for a single player.
- As for whether Watson would waive his no-trade clause to play for the Jets, Cimini believes the quarterback will have better options given New York is “starting from rock bottom” under new HC Robert Saleh.
- It is worth mentioning, however, that Watson reportedly also recommended the Texans interview Saleh for their head coaching vacancy.
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler talked to NFL executives to paint a full picture of the situation the Texans find themselves in with Watson. The consensus from NFL executives is that Watson is worth at least three first-round picks and probably another high pick for good measure, Fowler says. The Jets and Dolphins, given their draft capital, are considered the leaders for Watson because of that.
- According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the Jets will roll over approximately $26,686,546 in cap space to 2021, with the final amount pending an audit by the NFL.
- Per Fansided’s Matt Lombardo, a team source said Saleh really blew away Douglas during his first interview, which is remarkable continuing the two men had no real prior connection: “Robert’s presence, leadership and his clear vision for what he wanted our offense and defense to become were two of his strongest aspects from that first conversation.”
Patriots
- Over The Cap’s Nick Korte released updated compensatory pick projections. Typically Korte’s projections are the most accurate available, but he acknowledges this year will be potentially less accurate because of changes to the league’s confidential formula stemming from the new CBA and the pandemic.
- Nevertheless, Korte projects the Patriots to receive a third and two fourth-round picks for the loss of QB Tom Brady, LB Kyle Van Noy and LB Jamie Collins in free agency.
- According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the Patriots will roll over approximately $19,571,247 in cap space to 2021, with the final amount pending an audit by the NFL.