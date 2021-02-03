AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Bills
Bills S Micah Hyde is entering the final year of his contract in 2021. While he just turned 30, Bills GM Brandon Beane sounded open to an extension for Hyde. He’s a key piece of the Buffalo secondary and Beane doesn’t think his play showed any signs of a dropoff in 2020.
“I can’t say I think he’s declining or anything like that,” Beane said via the Athletic’s Matthew Fairburn. “I’m a big fan of Micah Hyde, just what he brings not only on the field but in our building — one of the most positive personalities to be around and just a super competitive guy. You wouldn’t feel that when you’re just talking to him in an interview … but when he’s on that field, he’s one of the most competitive guys and that’s what you love about him. I think he definitely will play for years in this league if he wants to.”
Dolphins
- ESPN’s Cameron Wolfe said trying to keep as much continuity as possible was a factor for the Dolphins in decided to promote QB/TE coach George Godsey and RB coach Eric Studesville to co-offensive coordinators.
- This was the third offensive coordinator search in as many seasons for Dolphins HC Brian Flores. Studesville and Godsey split play-calling at the Senior Bowl last week, and while it wasn’t an audition necessarily, Wolfe says it served as confirmation they could fill the role.
Jets
- On the Haberman & Middlekauf show, ESPN’s Adam Schefter says he thinks the Jets could get a late first-round pick if they shopped QB Sam Darnold.
- The Athletic’s Connor Hughes highlights Jets RBs Ty Johnson and Josh Adams as beneficiaries of the new Shanahan-style offense, as they have strong skillsets for it.
- He adds that while Bears WR Allen Robinson is a popular name to speculate about the Jets adding in free agency, his league sources mentioned Panthers WR Curtis Samuel as someone who would be a strong scheme fit in the new offense and add an element the Jets don’t have on their roster.
- Hughes writes the Jets are expected to make a major run at a free agent guard to help shore up the offensive line, perhaps Patriots G Joe Thuney or Washington G Brandon Scherff. Current Jets G Greg Van Roten could “survive” in the new zone-blocking scheme, per a source, but Hughes thinks the Jets will try to upgrade.
- He adds the Jets are in pretty good shape on the defensive line for the scheme transition but they need a designated pass rusher, which they could pursue in free agency. Hughes mentions 49ers DEs Kerry Hyder or Ronald Blair, Steelers OLB Bud Dupree or Chargers DE Melvin Ingram.
- How Jets LB C.J. Mosley looks after basically two years off will be a huge question for New York, per Hughes. He adds the team could pursue someone like Seahawks LB K.J. Wright to help fortify the position.
- The Jets hired former 49ers’ passing game specialist Mike Rutenberg as their new linebackers coach. (Ian Rapoport)
Patriots
- Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline says his sense from the Senior Bowl is the Patriots will look toward trade options or free agency to address their quarterback position this offseason.
- If the Patriots draft a quarterback, Pauline says he got the sense it won’t be in the first round.