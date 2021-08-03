AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Bills WR Jake Kumerow was happy to get some first-team reps with the team.

“It’s a good feeling to be out there, get in the huddle with those guys, give ’em all fist bumps, dap ’em up,” Kumerow said, via The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia. “You really just gotta make sure you stay on top of your stuff, though, because getting in there is one thing. But performing and knowing what you’re doing is another thing. Being able to play fast is huge because if you don’t know what you’re doing, you can’t play fast.”

Bills OC Brian Daboll said Kumerow has fit in well with the rest of the offense.

“I think Jake’s a good football player,” Daboll said. “Training camp is for all of this. You want to see guys that are maybe behind the top guys. You give a guy a day of rest, or another guy gets dinged up, and see where those guys fall in and if they can do it. Because the more you can do, the more you can do in this business. He’s done a good job for us.”

PFN’s Adam Beasley reports the Bills plan on keeping six wide receivers, with Isaiah McKenzie and Kumerow being the favorite for the final two spots.

Bills GM Brandon Beane is excited about OL Cody Ford's versatility: "Cody Ford is versatile. He can play either left or right guard. We've been working him more on the right, but doesn't mean he can't play the left. Doesn't mean that's his final resting spot. Can also play tackle if we need him to." (Sal Capaccio)

Daboll thinks FB Reggie Gilliam needs to have a strong camp: "It'll be an important preseason for Reggie Gilliam in whether he'll have a role on offense whether it's at fullback or moving around a bit." (Chris Brown)

Dolphins

Dolphins’ HC Brian Flores says that QB Jacoby Brissett has quickly emerged as a leader on the team, adding that the veteran is intelligent and has found it easy to fit in so far.

“Everyone kind of gravitates to him,” Flores said, via Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post. “I think his ability to fit in quickly with a lot of different guys — he’s been in the league a few years — but that’s kind of been seamless. Very bright. Loves to play. Loves to watch film. He’s a team-first guy. You see him in there and he’s talking to defensive guys, talking to offensive linemen, talking to defensive linemen, he’s talking to specialists. I think he just embodies a lot of things we’re looking for.”

Per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, Dolphins 2020 first-round CB Noah Igbinoghene is still learning, as he’s operated behind Nik Needham on the boundary even with Xavien Howard out: “I have expectations for myself. I want a big jump in Year 2. I have to prove it. I put a lot of work in watching film and learning the game. I’m still new at cornerback, been playing it three, four years.”

Dolphins 2020 G Solomon Kindley was demoted from starting left guard, with second-round OT Liam Eichenberg stepping in. Kindley told Jackson his weight and conditioning aren't issues.

Dolphins OL Michael Deiter has been the starting center for six straight practices as of Tuesday. (Jackson)

Jets

Jets HC Robert Saleh said second-round WR Elijah Moore has impressed early in training camp. “I was telling someone this morning he’s an old soul,” Saleh said, via NewYorkJets.com. “He’s already ahead of the game in regards to how he studies, takes care of his body, the way he approaches practice, the way he approaches each rep. He’s impressive in the sense that we feel very confident that he’s going to find ways to get better. This game is very important to him and he shows it with his actions every day.”

Patriots

Patriots QB Cam Newton has been exactly what HC Bill Belichick has expected so far this off-season and in training camp, calling him one of the team’s more consistent players.

“Yes, Cam’s been very consistent,” Belichick said, via NESN. “What he is this year is what he was last year, and what he was in December is honestly pretty much what he was in August. So he brings it every day, is ready to go, has good energy. He’s very professional. He’s one of our more consistent players from that standpoint.”

Belichick notes that first-round QB Mac Jones still has a ways to go in his development, despite the fact that he was deemed one of the more “pro-ready” quarterbacks by scouts and draft pundits.

“As you know, Jim, better than anybody — as good as anybody — it’s a big jump from college to pro, I don’t care where you come from, who you are, what system you’ve been from or which one you’re going into. So, you know (in the NFL) more coverages, more fronts, more adjustments, more plays, more everything, and a higher level of skill, obviously, on our side of the ball and on their side of the ball. Like any rookie, he’s making a lot of progress, he’s got a long way to go, he’s working through it, and we’ll just take it day by day,” Belichick said.

Patriots OL Ted Karras has missed three practices with a knee injury, while DL Henry Anderson injured his shoulder Monday and was held out Tuesday. (Jeff Howe)

Newton remains the clear starter in terms of reps with the first team and had his best day to date of camp on Tuesday, per Howe.

Patriots S Devin McCourty is looking forward to when CB Stephon Gilmore is practicing and healthy: "I'll be excited when my guy Gilly is healthy enough to be practicing." (Karen Guregian)

Patriots DE Deatrich Wise is excited about the Patriots offensive line: "I believe we have one of the best offensive lines that I've seen so far. …They're stronger and they've gotten better, so I feel like this is pretty much our best look that we're going to see." (Andrew Callahan)