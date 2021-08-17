AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Bills HC Sean McDermott seems concerned about where OT Dion Dawkins is right now after being activated from the COVID-19 list.

“He’s not close to where he needs to be to play and help us,” McDermott said, via James McCoy of the Buffalo News. “He’s got a long road here. He’s going to control what he can control, and so are we. He’s got to continue to work hard to get himself back to where he’s – I mean, this is what, going on week four of training camp at this point? So, he’s missed a lot of time.” McDermott’s concern is for good reason. Dawkins revealed on Tuesday he had to be hospitalized for four days due to the effects of the virus. “I never even thought I could get that low because I’m so animated,” Dawkins said, via ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques. “And that hit hard, even with the mental stuff — it hit every part of me and I was shocked that it could even hit that. “Being in the hospital was probably the hardest part because I was like, ‘Man, I’m in the hospital — my team is out there working and I’m here.'” Dolphins

The Dolphins worked out WR Jonathan Adams, WR Marlon Williams and WR Khalil McClain. Of this group, the Dolphins opted to sign McClain. (Aaron Wilson)

Jets

Jets HC Robert Saleh said DT Quinnen Williams will participate in joint practices with Green Bay but won’t play in the game. (Connor Hughes)

said DT will participate in joint practices with Green Bay but won’t play in the game. (Connor Hughes) Saleh added second-round WR Elijah Moore will not practice this week with a quad injury. (Hughes)

will not practice this week with a quad injury. (Hughes) Saleh mentioned TE Ryan Griffin has a hamstring injury. (Brian Costello)

Patriots

Patriots first-round QB Mac Jones was seen during practice with a knee brace on his left knee, but reassured reporters that it wasn’t due to injury. Instead, he was wearing it for protective reasons.

“I just wanted to try it out for protective reasons,” Jones said, via Zack Cox. “I think it’s a good idea as a quarterback just to have that on your left, front knee. So I’m going to give it a go and see how it feels. It’s pretty good. I’m getting a different one (Tuesday), just trying some different things.”

Jones reassured that he feels good, he just wanted to make sure he was doing everything he could in order to protect his plant leg.

“Oh no, no. I feel good,” he said. “Practice is practice, and they stay off the quarterback. Everything is good. I just want to make sure I keep it safe. That’s your lead leg when you plant, so you just want to keep it safe.”

Jones said he’s not thinking about winning the starting job: “You never know when your time’s going to come, so I’m just ready to keep working. Obviously, I have a lot of work to do. That’s very clear. But I’m going to keep working every day.” (Zack Cox)