AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Bills HC Sean McDermott said he’s hopeful TE Dawson Knox and third-round OT Spencer Brown will be back on the practice field on Wednesday.

said he’s hopeful TE and third-round OT will be back on the practice field on Wednesday. He added nickel CB Taron Johnson and RB Zack Moss are in the concussion protocol. (Julianne Pelusi)

Dolphins

Dolphins HC Brian Flores said the team felt that QB Tua Tagovailoa “wasn’t able to make all the throws“, which is why he did not start against Houston.

“He was limited all week, but he’s tough. He tried to go,” Flores said, via PFT. “It really just became about how far could he throw? Would he be able to make all the throws we needed him to make? We thought it was enough to put him in the backup role and we felt like that was the best thing for the team. We would’ve had to change some things offensively if he had to go in.”

Flores told reporters that Tagovailoa threw on Monday: “Looked good. Somewhat limited. We will take it day to day and see how he looks today and tomorrow and take it up to the day of the game. Swelling is done. Getting better. Still some limitations for sure.” (Barry Jackson)

Flores said Tagovailoa will be the backup quarterback on Thursday night if he can’t start. (Joe Schad)

Flores mentioned the team has talked about changing the offensive line, but wouldn’t commit to it. (Jackson)

Jets

Jets HC Robert Saleh reiterated the team won’t play first-round QB Zach Wilson until he is completely healed: “We’re not in any hurry to rush him back.” (Doug Kyed)

Patriots

Patriots RB coach Ivan Fears said he doesn’t know if RBs Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson will clear concussion protocol this week: “We’re on a wait-and-see program. … These protocols could take a few days.” (Dakota Randall)