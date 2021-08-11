AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Zach Wilson

Bills

Bills DL Efe Obada is ready to make an impact on the Bills defensive line, and make his name as a football player, not just a feel-good story.

“As the years keep adding on, and as I’m applying myself and making my sacrifices in order to close that gap, I definitely want to be known as a player now,” Obada said, via BuffaloBills.com. “I don’t really want to be known as a story or a good time. I just want to be known for my work and what I bring to the team, and how I can affect winning.”

Obada signed a one-year contract with the Bills this offseason, one of the biggest reasons for choosing the Bills, was current DL coach Eric Washington.

“His impact and his input in my career and my development was huge, and it’s probably one of the only reasons why I chose to come here,” Obada said. “As a guy that came from London and just not being able to get the reps or not being seen as a guy that could contribute immediately, Eric Washington didn’t take that approach as opposed to other coaches I’ve experienced. He cares about your career, and he cares about you as a person. That’s really why, whatever happens, I know I’m going to get better from this experience. And no matter what, I’m going to be able to survive in this league and achieve what I need to achieve.”

Bills DE Mario Addison is captivated by Obada’s ability to learn the position after just such a short period of time.

“One thing I’ll say about him is he’s very coachable,” Addison explained. “He’s willing to learn. I taught him this one move that he kind of perfected. He does it almost better than me. … From a guy not playing football as long as I did and can get out there and do everything I can do, probably can do it better, it shows what kind of tremendous character he has.”

Dolphins

Dolphins WR Lynn Bowden Jr. said he’s hoping to make an impact as a playmaker and is confident that he’s doing well in training camp.

“I probably have to step up a little bit and be that playmaker that everybody thinks I am, that I know I am,” Bowden said, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. “But other than that, I think I’m doing a good job. We’re all competitors in there, and I feel like I can get up there with the best of them.”

Bowden believes his versatility can help him contribute to the Dolphins offense and pointed out that he’s played multiple positions at the University of Kentucky, including quarterback.

“Everything. Just the shiftiness, speed, and just my IQ on the field in general from playing multiple positions [at Kentucky] and doing it at the highest level.”

Dolphins’ second-year WR Malcolm Perry said he feels motivated by playing alongside Tua Tagovailoa.

“If you worry about the numbers, that’s kind of detrimental to what you want to do,” Perry said. “I don’t look at that stuff. I would say I’m happy with how much I’ve progressed. So seeing how much [Tua Tagovailoa] developed has kind of motivated me to get on top of my game even more and try to develop just as much.”

Barry Jackson reports that the Dolphins are optimistic about TE Hunter Long‘s knee injury and he is expected to be available at some point this season. Jackson adds that Long doesn’t require surgery.

Jets Jets HC Robert Saleh isn’t concerned about QB Zach Wilson‘s slow start in training camp. “It is going to get worse before it gets better,” Saleh said, via ESPN’s Rich Cimini. “But he’s at that point now where he’s going to be able to stack up [good] days, and we have all the most utmost confidence in him and his ability, his ability to figure out the mistakes and correct him and get to a better place.” Saleh mentioned Wilson is well equipped to learn and improve quickly. “Really the biggest thing is, he’s sharp,” Saleh said. “He’ll talk through it all, he knows exactly where people are supposed to line up. He’s very fluid in a huddle, he’s got great command, he can correct people on the field. Now it’s just a matter of getting reps and getting him opportunities to absorb all of the different things that he can see from the other side of the ball, and also just getting good timing with his receivers. “So, he’s fine. He’s going to be just fine and … there’s a process that he’s got to go through.” As for the Jets’ usage of WR Denzel Mims in practice, Saleh they are “absolutely not” giving up on the second-year receiver. (Ralph Vacchiano)

in practice, Saleh they are “absolutely not” giving up on the second-year receiver. (Ralph Vacchiano) Jets’ new S Lamarcus Joyner said he’s “so happy” to be away from the Raiders and called Las Vegas’ defense a “misfit” compared to Saleh’s system. (Ryan Dunleavy)

said he’s “so happy” to be away from the Raiders and called Las Vegas’ defense a “misfit” compared to Saleh’s system. (Ryan Dunleavy) Jets’ rookie QB Zach Wilson said he is experimenting with “what I can get away with” in regards to passing into tight windows. (Ryan Dunleavy)

Mike Garafolo points out that the Jets are sending an aggressive pass rush at QB Zach Wilson in 7-on-7 drills in order to help get the rookie acclimated to the NFL.