AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills

Bills Pro Bowl LB Tremaine Edmunds believes that his best football is still ahead of him.

“I’m a tough grader,” Edmunds said on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football. “I feel like I still got a lot more room to grow, to be honest with you. I’ve done some really good things, but at the same time I know what I can do, I know my talents. I know just pretty much how far I can take this linebacker position, as far as where I want to see myself the next couple years. As far as letter grade, like I said, I’m tough, so I’d say probably about a B-minus. That’s give or take. Just because I know what I could do and I know where I could be at. I’m looking forward to this upcoming year and just the years ahead of me, because I’ve been around some real good guys. Guys that paved the way for me and guys that I’ve learned from. Just talking with them and just understanding that I’m nowhere near where I could be at. So I’m getting back to the drawing boards, and soon the people that are sleeping on me, I’m going to wake them all up and let them know what I can do out there.”