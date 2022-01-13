AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills

ESPN’s Dan Graziano says Bills QB coach Ken Dorsey is the logical next man up should Buffalo lose OC Brian Daboll this offseason. Dorsey could also depart with Bills DC Leslie Frazier should he be hired away.

Dolphins

NFL Media’s Peter Schrager reports the Dolphins will interview Bills OC Brian Daboll on Sunday.

Patriots

Patriots HC Bill Belichick was asked about the challenges of playing the Bills for the third time this season in the wildcard round of the playoffs.

“It’s similar to [playing a team] twice,” Belichick said via Pro Football Talk. “Look, I think the big thing any time you play a team a second or third time, or whatever it is, it’s a new game. We’re starting from scratch. Don’t think or assume the game is going to go like another one did. Be ready to play it out, play it as you see it, and make the necessary adjustments and decisions that come up in this game. Whatever happened in some other game happened. We learned something from that, but we have to play this game as it plays out. It’ll be different than any other game. As long as we do that, we’ll be OK.”