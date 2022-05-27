AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills

The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia notes a crowded receiver depth chart may push out 2021 seventh-round WR Marquez Stevenson , though his contributions as a returner could help him stick.

Buscaglia also mentions 2021 second-round DE Carlos Basham looks slimmer and like he reshaped his body for his second season. There's a starting job open across from Von Miller as well as snaps in the rotation. He's competing with Gregory Rousseau and A.J. Epenesa.

Dolphins

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel feels like there is a “competitive advantage” to having a fullback in their offense given more teams have turned away from the position. That’s why they made it a point to sign FB Alec Ingold in free agency this offseason.

“It doesn’t hurt that a lot of offenses have gone away from that only because with the historical experience that our staff has had, myself included, defenses aren’t as adept at fitting those types of plays, whether they’re runs or passes, and defending against it, which is a competitive advantage when you’re able to find a fullback that — it’s just not any ordinary human being or you must play with a fullback,” McDaniel said, via ProFootballTalk. “You have to have an athletic player that is smart, can understand a lot of schemes and can read on the fly. When that position player plays fast, it can be pretty disruptive to teams that are not used to going against it.”

Patriots

Patriots HC Bill Belichick commented on veteran LB Raekwon McMillan, who missed the entire 2021 season due to injury.

“Raekwon’s done a really good job,” Belichick said, via Zack Cox of NESN.com. “I’ve been very impressed with his intelligence, his work ethic. He’s locked in every day. He works extremely hard both on and off the field. Does a great job of trying to get it just the way that it’s supposed to be, the way he’s been taught. He takes all that very seriously and handles a lot of responsibility in there.”

“I got to sit back last year and watch,” McMillan said after practice. “It was hard to watch at times because obviously, I wanted to be out on the field, but after sitting back and watching last year, I’m ready to go this year. … We’re moving forward to this year, and it’s going to be a good year. We’ve got a lot of young guys. A lot of good chemistry, though. A lot of the old veteran guys that had a lot of Super Bowl runs, playoff runs, you name it; those guys did a lot for this team and this organization. But we’ve got a young group coming up, and I like where we’re at. I remember just a couple of months ago, I wasn’t able to move left and right. Now I’m out here taking team reps for the team, and it feels cool. It feels good.”