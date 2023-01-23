AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills

Dolphins

Veteran Dolphins P Thomas Morstead said he is open to returning for his 15th NFL season in 2023 and felt that he had a good season with Miami.

“I thought it was super steady,” Morstead said, via DolphinsWire.com. “Unfortunately, the NFL credited me with a -1 yard for the butt punt instead of a block, so my average really was even higher. I just thought it was a really steady year. It certainly wasn’t perfect by any stretch, but it was very steady, very consistent, and very dependable. That’s what I try to be.”

“For 12 years, I played where I lived. Our home’s still in New Orleans, so it’s a different dynamic for me with playing from a distance and not coming home to my wife and kids every single day. Whenever the season does end, I’m always very excited to be home with my wife and kids and just kinda be a dad. I don’t punt for at least a few months, but I don’t really take much time off from the gym,” Morstead added. “It’s just kind of a lifestyle. I love it, and I think it’s kind of required at my age. You don’t take a big chunk of time off because it’s really hard to get back. It’s a lot easier to kind of just keep working and driving through it. I’m capable of doing that because I’m not getting hit all the time. A lot of guys’ bodies are just so beat up after the season that they need to just get away and replenish. I just kind of stay training all year round.”

“15 is definitely on the horizon,” Morstead continued. “I’m certainly looking forward to another opportunity this coming year. I’ve made it known to the team that I’d love to be back, but we’ll see what happens. I don’t know what the future holds yet, and we’ll just take it as it comes, but I certainly am excited about continuing to play.”

Patriots

Patriots LB coach Jerod Mayo was with HC Bill Belichick for all of the team’s offensive coordinator interviews last week, which were five interviews over video conference. (Albert Breer)