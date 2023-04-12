AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills
- The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia writes the Bills usually prioritize instincts and intelligence for their safeties more than prototypical size and athleticism. With that in mind, Buscaglia lists Alabama S Brian Branch, Illinois S Quan Martin, Penn State S J’Ayir Brown, Alabama S Jordan Battle, Georgia S Christopher Smith, and Florida State S Jammie Robinson as potential fits.
- Sacramento State S Marte Mapu checks some boxes for the Bills, too, but Buscaglia notes he might project better to linebacker in the NFL.
- According to New York Upstate’s Ryan Talbot, the Bills hosted Florida WR Justin Shorter for a visit to their facility.
- Michigan TE Luke Schoonmaker‘s top 30 visit schedule included a trip to the Bills. (Jeremy Fowler)
- TCU RB Kendre Miller will take a top-30 visit with the Bills. (Ian Rapoport)
Dolphins
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer expects the Dolphins to try and trade down from the No. 51 pick in the second round to acquire more picks, as they don’t have any screaming needs and only have four selections total in 2023.
Patriots
- ESPN’s Mike Reiss talked to Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy, who identified some prospects who attended the event this past year who would be fits for the Patriots.
- His list included Illinois DB Quan Martin, Alabama OL Tyler Steen, Houston WR Tank Dell, Michigan WR Ronnie Bell, Purdue TE Payne Durham, Miami TE Will Mallory, and Notre Dame DE Isaiah Foskey.
- The Patriots hosted a number of players for top 30 visits last week, including South Dakota State TE Tucker Kraft per Reiss.
- Ryan Fowler reports the Patriots hosted Stanford WR Michael Wilson on a top-30 visit.
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer thinks there’s a good chance the Patriots use their first-round pick on a tackle and circle around to address the skill positions in the second round.
- Louisville QB Malik Cunningham has met with the Patriots during the pre-draft process. (Ryan Fowler)
