AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Tua Tagovailoa, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Bills GM Brandon Beane said they didn’t make any waiver claims after roster cuts. (Joe Buscaglia)

was “a tough decision” and that they prioritized depth toward the defensive line: “It was really a numbers thing. We went heavy at D-Line.” (Buscaglia) Beane expects Hollister to catch on quickly with another organization: “My expectation is he’ll sign with another team shortly.” (Buscaglia)

Dolphins

ESPN’s Jeff Darlington reports Dolphins HC Brian Flores addressed the team in a meeting regarding recent reports about Miami’s interest in acquiring Texans QB Deshaun Watson and gave an endorsement in Tua Tagovailoa being “our quarterback.”

Jets

Jets HC Robert Saleh said GM Joe Douglas jumped on the opportunity to trade TE Chris Herndon to the Vikings: “An opportunity just presented itself and Joe (Douglas) took advantage of it.” (Ralph Vacchiano)

Patriots

Patriots HC Bill Belichick said first-round QB Mac Jones has shown a “high level of production” this preseason and is confident that he’ll continue to improve.

“First of all, he’s had a high level of production,” Belichick said, via ProFootballTalk. “I feel like he’s been able to show an ability to do things the way we want them done at a productive level. He’s young, I’m sure he’ll continue to learn and grow. We’ll see where that goes. That’s why we drafted him and I think he’s come in and performed at a level that supports that.”

ESPN’s Dan Graziano says a trade involving Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore is still not out of the question, and he highlights the Saints as a team that makes a lot of sense.

said he has a lot of respect for Newton: “I have a tremendous amount of respect for him as a player. I have a tremendous amount of respect for him as a person. … Hopefully you build a relationship that will last well beyond football, and I believe that’s the case here.” (Zack Cox) McDaniels said Jones is proving to be a fast learner and great listener: “He’s a great listener and he tries not to make the same mistake twice … he’s really shown a strong aptitude at a young age to put those mistakes behind him.” (Karen Guregian)