AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Tyreek Hill, Tua Tagovailoa, Jets

Bills

Bills S Micah Hyde is willing to bet that CB Tre’Davious White is going to return from injury much stronger.

“I don’t think anybody understands what he’s been doing in the dark. That boy–he’s been working. I’ve been fortunate enough to see some of the stuff he’s been doing. He’s working. He’s working his a– off. I know I’ll put every single penny I have on Tre’Davious coming back a better player,” Hyde said via video conference. “I’m that confident in him.”

In the meantime, rookie first-round CB Kaiir Elam is enjoying learning from White while he competes for the No.2 cornerback spot in Buffalo.

“Honestly, he just told me how much he watched my game and how he liked the way I played,” Elam said. “I’m super happy I got to meet him because he seemed like a super laid-back guy, super knowledgeable, and a guy who I feel like I could just go and try to learn from.”

Dolphins

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill admitted on his podcast that this could be QB Tua Tagovailoa‘s final chance to show he can be a solid starter in the NFL.

“It’s gonna be a lot of people taking their words back on what they said about [Tua],” Hill said, via his podcast.“Reporters, analysts, Twitter trolls,” Hill said. “All those people are gonna take their words back on what they said about [Tua]. I’m gonna be sitting there, eating my popcorn.”

“I really believe they showed that clip of Tua under throwing me just to get people talking,” Hill added. “Because they really know what Tua’s capable of, for real. You know, in the NFL they only give you like two or three years to be a successful quarterback, especially if you’re a first-round draft pick. And if you don’t succeed after those years, then it’s kick rocks, man. So, basically, they’re going to put Tua into that. So this is basically his last year, man, just to show people what he’s got.”

J ets

Jets DE Vinny Curry missed last season due to a blood clotting condition that led to the removal of his spleen. He is now thrilled to be back in training camp even though it has its challenges.

“For anybody out there, training camp is hard: ‘Damn, man, it’s hot and all that.’ It’s crazy,” Curry told NewYorkJets.com. “But the biggest thing that I’m going to be working on is not being too eager. Let it come to me. I truly missed the game last year, and I’m not going to be out there trying to force things. It’s my 11th year of camp. It’s normal. It’s like your last name by now. But I think I’m really excited about training camp.”