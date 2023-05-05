AFC Notes: Bills, Jets, Aaron Rodgers, Patriots, JuJu Smith-Schuster

Bills

Bills GM Brandon Beane said they wanted to wait until after the 2023 NFL Draft to decide on whether to sign veteran RB Latavius Murray , as if they had taken a rookie it would have impacted their plans, via Sal Capaccio.

Jets

Jets HC Robert Saleh called suggestions that Aaron Rodgers had a “wish list” of players is a “silly narrative.”

“So, I can try to say this as respectfully as I can — I’m not attacking anyone. It’s just that I do think it’s a silly narrative, with regards to a ‘wish list,’” Saleh said, via ProFootballTalk. “And I say that because there’s 32 teams in the NFL. And it’s common practice for when there’s changes, when you have a new coaching staff, when you have people coming in, that you surround those people with people they’re familiar with.”

Saleh said it isn’t alarming for Rodgers to want players he’s familiar with given its a common trend throughout the nFL.

“I had a wish list — Solomon Thomas, Marcell Harris, D.J. Reed, Kwon Alexander — guys who I’ve worked with who were very familiar with our messaging, very familiar with our scheme, who can come in and play. We had it on offense with Laken Tomlinson, Tevin Coleman, and guys who have been in the system. Shoot, Tom Brady goes to Tampa and he gets [Rob] Gronkowski and Antonio Brown. So, it is very common for new faces to want old faces — to be able to come in and accelerate the installation of a program.”

Saleh pointed out OC Nathaniel Hackett also had familiarity with WR Allen Lazard, WR Randall Cobb, and OL Billy Turner.

“Everything’s being pinned on the quarterback — it’s not just him,” Saleh said. “Hackett has something to say about it. He loves Lazard, loves Randall, took Billy Turner with him to Denver and wanted him here in [New York]. So, of course you’re going to surround a coach with people who he feels will be able to plant the flag. So, that whole narrative of whatever people are trying to put on the quarterback, I think it’s tired.”

Patriots

New Patriots WR JuJu Smith-Schuster says that HC Bill Belichick was a major reason he chose to play for the Patriots.

“Honestly, Bill [Belichick], man,” Smith-Schuster said, via Chris Mason of masslive.com. “Being at a place where he’s a great head coach, and as far as everything else goes, I just feel like I fit here.”

“When I was in Pittsburgh for five years, we crossed paths multiple times. I respect his game,” Smith-Schuster added. “One thing I’ve learned playing against Bill, is that if he ever double teams you, obviously you’re a key player in his eyes. So, I think back then when he was doing that, I saw it as, ‘OK he respects my game. He respects me.’ Being able to circle back around in Year 7, to be here, kind of shows that he still has that for me.”

“Just being here, honestly, I love it,” Smith-Schuster concluded. “I can’t express more than what I feel. Just being here. Being a part of this team. We have something special here. I feel like it’s going to show. It’s going to show this year.”