AFC Notes: Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Jets

A prevailing theme of the Jets’ offseason has been that the team has been really close to making a couple of big moves to vault them forward, but for various reasons, it hasn’t worked out. Coming second place in the trade for WR Tyreek Hill is the most notable example, but the issue for the Jets and GM Joe Douglas is that it’s far from the only one.

“What I heard on the Jets is, they were in on a ton of guys and got nobody,” an exec for another team said to the Athletic’s Mike Sando. “They don’t have a selling point to players right now. People don’t know what to think of Zach Wilson, players don’t necessarily covet playing in that market, and guys who have choices tend to wind up elsewhere. They are in this weird purgatory.”

Others were more complimentary of the Jets’ offseason of mid-range free agent signings, pointing out with four picks in the top 38, the Jets could do some real damage in the draft if they can ace those picks.

“They signed some decent starters to fill needs, and if they can draft an impact ‘blue’ with those top-10 picks, that is big,” an exec said. “I’m good with the process. The Jets of old would go and spend huge money in free agency and have it not work. Instead of running up the hill, they are hiking up the hill the correct way. They need their young quarterback and young receivers to get better, and then can they be sounder on defense? I don’t think they are ready to jump to the playoffs, but they are getting better.”

Justin Melo reports Oregon State RB B.J. Baylor recently had a virtual visit with the Jets.

recently had a virtual visit with the Jets. Per Billy Marshall, Georgia S Lewis Cine is visiting the Jets.

Patriots

Patriots HC Bill Belichick is turning 70 years old, yet there’s little to no sign he’s considering retirement at any point in the near future.

“If he’s there 10 years from now, it wouldn’t surprise me to see that,” said Raiders HC Josh McDaniels via NBC Sports’ Peter King. “He still attacks the job the same now that I saw him attack it when I first started in 2001. Doesn’t matter what part of the year it is. The big thing that Bill has going for him and has always done is he loves all the facets of the football season, whether it’s scouting, preparation for a game, roster evaluation, team-building, developmental parts of the year for the young players. All of those things get weighted the same for him.”

Chase Lucas will have pre-draft meetings with the Arizona State CBwill have pre-draft meetings with the Browns and Patriots this week, per NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo

Garafolo adds Arizona State LB Darien Butler will also meet with the Patriots.