AFC Notes: Bills, Jets, Patriots

“I expect to be out there, as long as there are no setbacks,” Poyer said, via Katherine Fitzgerald of the Buffalo News . “It feels really good right now I’ll continue to work every single day to try to get to 100 percent for the first game. I feel good. It feels like it’s been forever, but it’s finally felt good to be back on the field these last couple of days with the guys. I know they’ve been working hard in training camp, I’ve been working hard trying to get back on the field.”

Bills S Jordan Poyer seems to be ready for Week 1 despite continuing to nurse an elbow injury that has bothered him since early August.

Jets

The Jets are counting on veteran Duane Brown to handle the left tackle spot for them this season after losing Mekhi Becton to injury a few weeks ago.

Brown says he won’t need much longer before he’s ready to go for the regular season.

“You can run, work out all you want, it’s not the same as having to move a guy against his will,” Brown said, via NewYorkJets.com. “It’s just part of conditioning, the last two days have been great, next week is going to be big. I’ve played a long time, my body has muscle memory. It won’t take a long time. I’ve played long enough that I don’t have to kill myself to get to Week 1, last year I didn’t do camp at all and was rusty to start the season. I got a good amount of reps today, have Sunday and have another week of work next week.”

Patriots

Patriots coach Joe Judge isn’t buying the recent media scrutiny surrounding the team’s offensive struggles during the preseason, something he doesn’t expect to carry over to Week 1.

“I’m not a big guy to take one small clip of something and over magnify it,” Judge said, via Khari Thompson of Boston.com. “I say all the time, the NFL is a league of extremes. It’s one week, what’s the storyline? We’ve got a week in between the games, in this instance we have two weeks in between the games. So it’s what’s the storyline that’s going to run? You can’t chase that. You can’t chase the narratives. You’ve got to show up every day.”