AFC Notes: Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills Bills WR Stefon Diggs knows the team needs to do a better job following the advice of DE Von Miller and not blink when in a critical situation. “We’ve got to continue to play sharp,” Diggs said, via Matt Parrino of Syracuse.com. “I mean, I feel like we’re coming out in the first half, minds sharp, getting after it, and then we somewhat hit a little lull and then kind of got to get back in the groove. It seemed like when we’ve got to get in the groove, it’s always crunch time. And we always manage to kind of figure it out and make a way, but it’ll save us if we don’t take that lull, don’t take that little gasp of air. Von always says don’t blink and I feel like we might be blinking a little bit, especially when we come out trying to figure it out. This game has its ebbs and flows along with the season. I mean, we can’t ride a roller coaster, so chin up.”

Bills HC Sean McDermott declined to comment on what specifically is limiting CB Tre’Davious White: “He’s just not in a position where he’s ready.” (Alaina Getzenberg)

Jets

Jets HC Robert Saleh believes that the media is overly critical of some bad plays that QB Zach Wilson made against the Patriots, adding that the team still has confidence in him.

“We’re kind of holding him hostage to four, five plays that he had against New England, in my opinion, at least externally,” Saleh said, via Brian Costello of The New York Post. “Internally, I think everybody’s got a lot of faith in Zach to be able to run this offense and get the ball where it needs to get to and do it in an efficient manner and I do think that if we do need to put it on his back and put it on our receivers backs and put it on the O-line to protect, I think we’re capable of doing that. But when you start slinging it around and you ask the quarterback to make 60 plays a game, they’re going to make mistakes. It’s hard to play quarterback, I don’t care how good you are, it’s just hard to play quarterback in this league and it’s our job as coaches to make sure that he’s not being asked to do that constantly. If he has to, we have faith that he’d be able to.”

“I think we’ve got confidence in him,” Saleh added. “You know, we talk about touchdown passes, like I’ve said before he is a yard away from having two touchdown passes against Miami, he had an unbelievable fourth quarter. He played really well last week against a really good football team.”

Patriots

The Patriots and S Cody Davis agreed to a reworked deal that created about $250,000 in cap space for the Patriots. There were no new years added to the contract and the Patriots now have about $2 million in cap space. (Mike Reiss)

agreed to a reworked deal that created about $250,000 in cap space for the Patriots. There were no new years added to the contract and the Patriots now have about $2 million in cap space. (Mike Reiss) The Patriots hosted long snappers Tucker Addington, Turner Bernard, Thomas Fletcher, Joe Fortunato and Antonio Ortiz for workouts. (Mike Reiss)