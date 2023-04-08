AFC Notes: Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Bills DE Carlos Basham is focused on performing well next season and thinks a productive year can help set him up for a big payday.

“This year can either set you up for life or set you up somewhere else,” Basham said, via Matt Parrino of NYUp. “I got that mindset, whether it’s at Buffalo or somewhere else, I got to set myself up to be great somewhere.”

Basham feels like he was questioning his abilities last season after recording fewer sacks in more appearances than in his rookie year.

“You kind of question yourself sometimes, but you can’t do that,” Basham said. “If you question yourself then you’re not gonna play at your full potential. That was my problem. I’m questioning myself and I’m thinking like, ‘Damn, can I really do this?’ But then you get in there and you have that success sometimes in the games – it’s like, I know I can do this.”

Basham said former DC Leslie Frazier made him a more physical player.

“Coach Frazier really brought that physicality out of me. … Shit, I was like, I got you.”

Ryan O’Halloran reports Bills DT Jordan Phillips‘ one-year, $3 million deal includes $1.22 million guaranteed and he can earn up to $4.6 million through incentives.

Jets

According to Aaron Wilson, Yale OLB Reid Nickerson attended the Jets’ local prospect workout day.

attended the Jets’ local prospect workout day. Wilson also reports Rutgers LS Ed Rogowski “excelled” at the Jets’ local prospect day.

When asked by former Jets QB Boomer Esiason about QB Aaron Rodgers , GM Joe Douglas replied: “He’s gonna be here.”

about QB , GM replied: “He’s gonna be here.” Jets DL Quinton Jefferson said he signed with the team because of their attacking front and the ability to showcase what he does best: “It is a great opportunity to showcase my skillset and to get back into a defense that has an attacking front. I think the sky is the limit with that group. I think we are about to take over the division.” (Josina Anderson)

Patriots

Patriots HC Bill Belichick said they are glad to add WR JuJu Smith-Schuster to their offense and is looking forward to learning more about him.

“Good player, good guy. Look forward to having him,” said Belichick, via Chris Mason of MassLive. “I think we are getting a good player… I’ve never worked with him before, so get to know him. Look forward to it.”

Belichick said they brought back OC Bill O’Brien because it was the “best thing for the team.”

“I thought it was the best thing for the team,” said Belichick. “It’s a number of reasons… I have a good relationship with Bill. We go back a ways.”

When pressed on who will start between Mac Jones or Bailey Zappe, Belichick said every player at every position will get a chance to earn a starting role.

“Everybody will get a chance to play. We’ll play the best players,” said Belichick. “Every position. Everybody will get a chance to play. Everybody that’s on our roster, if they earn the opportunity to play, then based on what they do in practice and all that, then they’ll get an opportunity to play. Certainly veteran players that have been on the team before, if they’re still on the team, they’ll all get an opportunity to play.”