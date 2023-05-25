AFC Notes: Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Bills HC Sean McDermott told reporters S Damar Hamlin has not been practicing and added the team would be taking it one day at a time with him. (Chris Brown)

told reporters S has not been practicing and added the team would be taking it one day at a time with him. (Chris Brown) McDermott also noted WR Stefon Diggs was not in attendance at OTA’s on Tuesday. (Joe Buscaglia)

was not in attendance at OTA’s on Tuesday. (Joe Buscaglia) Bills OLB Von Miller (knee) is unsure if he’ll be fully recovered in time for Week 1 but assured he wouldn’t be out past Week 6: “I guarantee it won’t be any later than that,” via ProFootballTalk.

“I guarantee it won’t be any later than that,” ProFootballTalk. PFF’s Brad Spielberger projects an extension for Bills WR Gabriel Davis to be in the neighborhood of four years and $68 million with $37.5 million in total guarantees. The $17 million a year average would be 18th at the position.

to be in the neighborhood of four years and $68 million with $37.5 million in total guarantees. The $17 million a year average would be 18th at the position. However, Spielberger points out the Bills will have to pause and determine if they’re willing to commit this much to Davis after signing other prominent players to extensions in recent seasons, including Diggs and TE Dawson Knox.

Jets

Jets HC Robert Saleh says that the team is looking forward to the future when it comes to OT Mekhi Becton, instead of focusing on his past injury and weight issues.

“What I’m focused on though is over the last six months, Mekhi has done an unbelievable job getting his weight down to where it’s a healthy weight and sustainable,” Saleh said, via Pro Football Talk. “He’s been available during OTAs, he’s been prompt and very diligent with regard to meetings. I think he’s probably in the best shape of his life. He’s got a smile on his face and he’s attacking it. That’s what is most important. Whatever happened in the past, happened in the past. It’s not about finger-pointing, it’s just about moving forward. If he keeps approaching this offseason the way he has and he keeps attacking it the way he has, excited to see what he does with this fourth year.”

Dianna Russini cites a Jets’ source who said Aaron Rodgers is running the team and they think it is working: “Aaron Rodgers runs this team and we are all fine with it because it’s working.”

Patriots

PFF’s Brad Spielberger projects a long-term deal for Patriots S Kyle Dugger to be around four years and $60 million, a $15 million per year average, and $34 million guaranteed. That would place him solidly inside the top 10 at the position in terms of salary.

to be around four years and $60 million, a $15 million per year average, and $34 million guaranteed. That would place him solidly inside the top 10 at the position in terms of salary. However, Spielberger acknowledges his projection might be a bit on the high end considering Dugger is older and might be more willing to take a lesser deal in exchange for getting his second contract sooner.

In another article, Spielberger projects a four-year, $58 million extension for Patriots G Michael Onwenu that includes $33.25 million in total guarantees and an average annual salary of $14.5 million.

that includes $33.25 million in total guarantees and an average annual salary of $14.5 million. Spielberger says that’s a lot lower than Onwenu would be worth on the open market but he expects New England to play hardball with the former late-round pick, citing his lack of career earnings so far as more pressure for him to agree to a deal and the draft capital the Patriots have spent on guards the past two years.