AFC Notes: Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Bills LT Dion Dawkins tweeted at former Raiders G Richie Incognito hinting at Incognito signing with the Bills. The two were teammates during Dawkins’ rookie year in Buffalo.

Jets

Connor Hughes of The Athletic wonders if Jets’ GM Joe Douglas is willing to trade his draft picks for someone like Texans’ QB Deshaun Watson based on the recent comments from Douglas.

“We have a lot of different scenarios and a lot of different rabbit holes we can go down,” Douglas said, via The Athletic. “Not to get so much into a hypothetical question, but ultimately, for us to get to where the great teams are, the most consistent teams are, you do that through the draft. It’s the most team-friendly market in sports. For us to be that team that is consistently competing for Super Bowls, we have to hit on our draft picks.”

Hughes’ sources have told him that the likelihood of a trade involving Watson is growing increasingly unlikely.

Hughes writes that regardless of what happens with the quarterback position in the draft, the Jets should plan to move on from QB Sam Darnold .

. According to Hughes, Washington has an interest in Darnold but the Jets are not yet ready to make a decision.

Hughes thinks that the team is most likely planning to draft a quarterback before making the choice to trade Darnold, possibly on draft night for more picks.

In free agency, Hughes can see the team targeting WR Curtis Samuel and thinks that New York will select QB Zach Wilson of BYU in the draft.

and thinks that New York will select QB of BYU in the draft. When it comes to TE Chris Herndon , Hughes says he does need a fresh start, but it should come with Saleh and the Jets.

, Hughes says he does need a fresh start, but it should come with Saleh and the Jets. Hughes mentions that the Jets will likely tender restricted free agents RB Josh Adams , LB Frankie Luvu , and LB Harvey Langi.

, LB , and LB He adds that the team should bring back WR Jeff Smith , yet it remains unclear if they will tender WR Vyncint Smith .

, yet it remains unclear if they will tender WR . Possible cap cuts could come in the form of G Alex Lewis to save $5.1 million and G Greg Van Roten to free up $3.4 million. Hughes also lists TE Ryan Griffin and DE Nathan Shepherd as two other names who could wind up being cut.

Patriots

Despite the fact that 49ers’ GM John Lynch says that QB Jimmy Garoppolo is in their plans next season, the Patriots are reportedly hoping things change in San Francisco.

“From what I gather from talking to people this week, over the past week, Jimmy Garoppolo still is far and away their Plan A,” said Greg Bedard of The Boston Sports Journal. “That, if they had to draw it up, exactly the optimal situation for the Patriots for this coming season, it’s Jimmy G coming back here. And of course, that’s all dependent on the 49ers doing something.”