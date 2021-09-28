AFC Notes: Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Despite a 35-0 win over the division-rival Dolphins in Week 2, there was an atmosphere of discontent surrounding the Bills, as an offense that was expected to be among the league’s best wasn’t playing that way. Bills QB Josh Allen had seen his completion percentage dive back down into the 50s until Sunday’s 43-21 demolition of the Washington Football Team. Allen was responsible for five total touchdowns, threw for over 350 yards and raised his completion percentage to 62.2.

“The standard’s high, man,” Bills WR Cole Beasley said via the Athletic’s Tim Graham. “There’s expectations from the outside, but there’s no expectations higher than the ones we hold for ourselves. It wasn’t just me feeling that way. It was a lot of guys on the offense. We’re hungry.”

“We all have 100 percent confidence in Josh,” Bills S Micah Hyde added. “He’s our guy. He’s the man. He’s our MVP.”

Jets

Jets HC Robert Saleh isn’t hitting the panic button on his team after an 0-3 start, adding that there’s a lot of season left to be played and they’re looking to get better one week at a time. “We’re three games in. It’s Round 1 of a 15-round fight. It’s not like our faces are broken or anything. We’ve just got to continue to work and try to find a way to get better.” (Connor Hughes)

Jets waived DB Saquan Hampton from the PUP list.

Patriots

Patriots QB Mac Jones said he is not focusing on facing QB Tom Brady this week, he’s just trying to prepare for the game.

“I think just fixing the corrections from the game we just played is obviously really important and then moving on with the game plan for this week,” Jones said, via Ryan Hannable. “It will definitely be exciting. Tampa Bay is a great team and it is a new week. We’re excited and the only thing we can do is focus on each day and then when Sunday comes we’ll just go out there and play as hard as we can. It will be good.”

Jones added it was his fault he got hit so often vs. New Orleans.

“I think a lot of it has to do with me and getting the ball out quick and reading the defense quicker and then all that stuff will take care of itself,” Jones said. “I can do a better job and just watching the film, just don’t move unless you have to and if I have to make a play with my feet I will, but at the end of the day we want to get the ball to our skill players and let them run and do what they do.”

Patriots RB coach Ivan Fears said he is still high on fourth-round RB Rhamondre Stevenson despite his healthy scratches the past two weeks following a fumble in Week 1: “I think he’s going to be great in his next appearance. I really do.” (Zack Cox)