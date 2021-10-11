AFC Notes: Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Bills QB Josh Allen said the team isn’t going to celebrate its win vs. Kansas City too much.

“It’s one game, and we’re not going to try to make this a bigger deal than what it needs to be,” Allen said, via NFL.com. “If we lost this game, we wouldn’t have made it a bigger deal than it needed to be. Again, there’s a whole lot of football left in this season, and we’ve got to continue to stack wins.”

Allen added the team knows its still very early in the season.

“I think, as it is your guys’ job, this is going to be made a bigger deal than what it is. We are in Week 5,” Allen said. “Last time I checked, four wins doesn’t get you into the playoffs. We came into a hostile environment, played a really good team, ended up with a win and that’s our goal each and every week. To come out here and to be resilient through the lightning delays and a couple plays here and there, but I’m proud of our team for how we handled the situation. Coming in, like I said, away games are never easy, no matter who you’re playing. Each week is a different situation, a different match-up. You’ve got to go out there and execute a game plan and that’s what we did today. That’s what we’ll have to continue to do.”

Jets

Jets HC Robert Saleh offered up very high praise for veteran LB C.J. Mosley, saying that Mosley’s mind allows him to see the game on a different level. Saleh’s system doesn’t allow for audibles, as it’s meant to have a fair amount of flexibility built in, but Mosley audibled out of a blitz in the fourth quarter of their lone win of the season that resulted in the Jets defense getting a key sack to get off the field on third down.

“He’s like a cheat code,” Saleh said, via Andrew Crane of The New York Post. “His mind plays at a different level. He’s playing a different game, and he knew exactly what we needed to get into and he made the right call.”

Saleh mentioned he is “hopeful” S Marcus Maye and LB Jarrad Davis will return after the bye. (Rich Cimini)

Patriots

Patriots HC Bill Belichick praised first-round QB Mac Jones for his play in the team’s comeback win vs. Houston.

“Mac gave it to us all day,” Belichick said, via Pro Football Talk. “I thought we moved the ball. I thought he made a lot of good decisions. There were some checks that he had to make that he made throughout the day, but really the last drive was a third down conversion to Hunter [Henry] and then we had a couple good runs in there. But yeah, Mac’s been good for us all year in terms of his leadership, his resilience, and kind of always counting on him to do the right thing, and you know, he really does it at a high level, so it’s been impressive.”

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports Patriots RB Damien Harris will be ok from his rib and chest injuries.