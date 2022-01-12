AFC Notes: Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Bills WR Stefon Diggs and QB Josh Allen aren’t worried about making any changes against the Patriots in the first round of the playoffs, despite the freezing temperatures they will likely be playing in.

“I dropped a touchdown the other week (against) Atlanta. He was zipping that ball,” Diggs said, via NewYorkUpstate.com. “I was like, ‘Look, give me a little easy one.’ He just got a strong arm. He can’t help it. It’s just going to be so cold, bro. My fingers get cold, toes get cold. As soon as you come off [the field the trainers are] like, ‘Do you need a coat?’ And you’re just like, ‘Nah, get away from me.’ But they’re always there for me, so I feel like I’ll be fine. … I’m not too much of a complainer, and I played in one of the coldest games in history, like when we played in the playoffs vs. Seattle at the Minnesota Gophers stadium. It was like negative something. So this ain’t nothing. I’ll be alright.”

“I think the second you start messing with mechanics and stuff, especially this late in the season, it only tends to make things worse,” Allen said. “You just gotta trust guys out there, you gotta trust yourself and what you’re seeing and what you’re throwing, and go based on that. It’s gonna be hard for both teams to catch the ball.”

Jets

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Jets OT Morgan Moses received a second opinion on his knee that found his MCL was intact before he passed his exit physical with the team.

Patriots

Patriots RT Trent Brown hasn’t practiced at left tackle since OTA’s and said he is unsure if he will slide over as Isaiah Wynn attempts to return from an ankle injury. (Zack Cox)

