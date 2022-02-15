AFC Notes: Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Bengals G Quinton Spain revealed that he had a disagreement with Bills HC Sean McDermott, which led to him later asking for his release from the team.

“The situation there was, me and (Sean) McDermott, we didn’t see eye to eye,” Spain said, via BillsWire.com. “I feel like they were trying to mess up my career so I was a man and asked them, ‘can they release me so I can start over?’ At first, they didn’t want to do that, but at the end of the day they released me, so I’m happy they released me.”

Jets

Jets G Laurent Duvernay-Tardif is hoping to return to the team next season after playing eight games for them in 2021 following a trade from the Chiefs.

“I certainly hope so, to be honest,” Duvernay-Tardif told FanSided‘s Mark Carman. “We’ll see how things go, but I for sure set myself up to try to stay with the New York Jets. For me, it’s never really been a number thing. I think it’s been more of a culture thing, a fit with the coaches, with the mentality, with the type of offense. I’ve been really pleased with my eight weeks with the New York Jets, so I hope to stay there.”

Patriots

Patriots QB Mac Jones will head into his second NFL season as a Pro Bowler and commented on the relationship that he formed with his wide receivers during his rookie season.

“I think we made a lot of progress this year with the guys we had and I trust all those guys,” Jones said, via PatriotsWire.com. “Just being young, they all had my back in the receiver, tight end, and running back room. We have a lot of room to grow in my opinion. I’ll leave that up to the front office and all that, but I’m happy with the guys we have. We want to have anybody that can help us win. The guys in our room did that really well this year and we’re going to do it even better.”

Veteran WR Matthew Slater believes that Jones is most likely set to become the face of the franchise in New England.

“I think the future is bright for this organization with that young man,” Slater said, via Zack Cox of NESN.com. “Not just his play on the field, but I think the man that he is, the character that he possesses. He’s the type of man that you hope to build around.”