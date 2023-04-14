AFC Notes: Bills, Jets, Patriots, Bailey Zappe

Bills

ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg notes that while linebacker is a big need for the Bills, they might wait to address the position until Round 2 since the league as a whole has devalued the position and some of the top prospects might still be on the board.

The Bills haven’t used a first-round pick on offense since 2018 and ESPN’s Jordan Reid notes they could take a wide receiver this year.

Reid also mentions the Bills have hosted Arkansas LB Drew Sanders and Clemson LB Trenton Simpson for visits.

Matt Lombardo reports East Carolina TE Ryan Jones is in “high demand” this offseason and has drawn interest from the Bills.

Jets

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer doesn’t rule out the idea of the Jets going after Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins , as it makes sense to maximize weapons for eventual starting QB Aaron Rodgers .

, as it makes sense to maximize weapons for eventual starting QB . However, there are a number of obstacles there, starting with the cost to acquire Hopkins and whether or not the Jets’ receiving group would be too slow with him on board.

ESPN’s Matt Miller notes the Jets are pretty happy with their receiving corps and viewed the pursuit of WR Odell Beckham Jr. as a “luxury addition.” He doesn’t think they’ll prioritize receiver in the draft, at least not over offensive or defensive line.

Patriots

Patriots QB Bailey Zappe said he’ll be ready to take advantage of the opportunity to start for New England if it comes to him.

“If my opportunity presents itself, I’m going to take full advantage of it,” Zappe said, via PFT. “I’m going to do everything I can to help the team win. That’s really all I can say from that standpoint. That’s coach Belichick’s decision; whatever he decides. But if the opportunity presents itself, I’m going to be ready and take advantage of it.”