AFC Notes: Bills, Jets, Patriots, Mac Jones

Bills

Bills DE Von Miller isn’t overreacting to the team’s run defense so far through the year.

“Definitely no panic from my end and definitely no panic from the coaches or anything like that,” Miller said, via Bills Wire.

Miller explains that the team has done well at times this season to stop the run and wholesale changes aren’t needed.

“I’m not concerned because I know we can stop the run. I’m not concern… I know that we can stop the run. I don’t think that we’ve got to come with any schemes or anything special to stop the run,” Miller said. “We’ve got everything we need. We’ve played the run well all the way up until this point.”

Jets

C.J. Mosley on the confidence level of the team at this point in the season Jets LBon the confidence level of the team at this point in the season : “We know we can play with anybody just based off of our confidence, based off of our skill level, and really based off our ability to understand the game. It doesn’t really matter who believes us outside of the building, we believe in each other.” ( Mike Giardi

Patriots

Patriots coach Matt Patricia thinks that QB Mac Jones is making improvements even if it is going unnoticed by others.

“I think we see progress every week. Maybe some of that doesn’t maybe present itself in a way that’s noticeable for everybody,” Patricia told reporters, via Patriots.com. “Little things in there we work on that improve each and every week. He certainly is progressing every week in a great way, absolutely.”

“For us, and for me right now, it’s just an evaluation of where is he now, where were we maybe a couple of months ago with the things we were doing, and have we improved on those?” Patricia added. “There are things that he’s certainly improved on that have helped our team a lot. Certainly, those things are the ones we’re putting a big point of emphasis on. Statistically, the numbers from last year compared to this year, I just think everything’s different from year to year. So the most important thing for us is to try to improve as we go forward this year, and focus on this year.”