AFC Notes: Bills, Jets, Patriots, Texans

Bills

Albert Breer reports that the Bills may be willing to trade RB Zack Moss for the right price.

Jets

Jets HC Robert Saleh said that WR Corey Davis (knee) has been ruled out from Week 8 but WR Elijah Moore will be active after being excused from practice earlier this week. (Adam Schefter)

Texans

Texans OC Pep Hamilton spoke about the way the team has deployed their tight ends so far this season, which has led to them having strong outings.

“Ultimately, we like giving the presentation to the defense that we can run and or pass the ball,” Hamilton said, via TexansWire.com. “The biggest challenge for any offense and for the quarterback specifically is for the defense to really hunker down and defend one thing. When they put extra hats in the box to defend the run, we want to have the ability to attack them with the passing game. Be it the play-action passing game, quarterback movements, or whatever it is. It’s also the same concept when you talk about two safety coverages, middle open coverages as we call it, just having the ability in that situation to feel good about those guys who are pass receivers being able to play without the ball and win their matchup. Blocking really good defensive ends that we face in this league play after play.”