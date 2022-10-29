AFC Notes: Bills, Jets, Patriots, Texans

Bills
- Albert Breer reports that the Bills may be willing to trade RB Zack Moss for the right price.
Jets
- Jets HC Robert Saleh said that WR Corey Davis (knee) has been ruled out from Week 8 but WR Elijah Moore will be active after being excused from practice earlier this week. (Adam Schefter)
Patriots
- Albert Breer reports that the Patriots could be in search of an off-ball linebacker at the deadline and may be willing to move pieces such as WR Nelson Agholor and OT Isaiah Wynn.
- Mike Giardi reports that Patriots QB Mac Jones is experiencing numbness in the toes on his left foot from his ankle injury that kept him out for three weeks.
- The team has also ruled out S Kyle Dugger for Week 8 due to an ankle injury. (Pro Football Talk)
- Zack Cox of NESN named four trade candidates on the Patriots to keep an eye on including WR Kendrick Bourne, WR Nelson Agholor, OT Isaiah Wynn, and RB Damien Harris.
- Regarding Bourne, Cox writes that the receiver has an affordable cap figure at $6.4 million and a bargain $3.5 million salary.
- As for Agholor, Cox thinks New England could face trouble moving his $9 million salary and $14.9 million cap hit this season, which is the last year of his deal.
- Cox writes it’s unclear if the Patriots will be able to move Wynn given he’s making $10.4 million in 2022 as a fifth-year option player and has struggled this season.
- Harris believes Harris is the least likely to be traded given New England has no depth behind him and RB Rhamondre Stevenson.
- Patriots OL coach Matt Patricia said that C David Andrews (concussion) is critical for their offense but is confident that C James Ferentz will effectively fill in for him: “Great communicator, which is critical for us … James Ferentz has been in our system for a long time, extremely smart. This week, James will be in that situation.” (Mike Reiss)
- The Patriots worked out four punters on Thursday including Jordan Berry, Jake Julien, Ty Long, and Michael Palardy. (Mike Reiss)
- Mike Giardi reports that WR Kendrick Bourne (turf toe) is expected to play in Week 8.
- New England has officially ruled out C David Andrews (concussion) and DT Christian Barmore (knee) from Week 8. (Doug Kyed)
Texans
Texans OC Pep Hamilton spoke about the way the team has deployed their tight ends so far this season, which has led to them having strong outings.
“Ultimately, we like giving the presentation to the defense that we can run and or pass the ball,” Hamilton said, via TexansWire.com. “The biggest challenge for any offense and for the quarterback specifically is for the defense to really hunker down and defend one thing. When they put extra hats in the box to defend the run, we want to have the ability to attack them with the passing game. Be it the play-action passing game, quarterback movements, or whatever it is. It’s also the same concept when you talk about two safety coverages, middle open coverages as we call it, just having the ability in that situation to feel good about those guys who are pass receivers being able to play without the ball and win their matchup. Blocking really good defensive ends that we face in this league play after play.”
