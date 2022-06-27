AFC Notes: Bills, Jets, Zach Wilson, Patriots

Bills

Bills QB Josh Allen said that veteran WR Tavon Austin commands a lot of respect around the locker room given his stature in the NFL.

“When you have some of these young guys in here, they know Tavon Austin from his highlights on YouTube,” Allen said, via the team’s Youtube. “I know that I watched those as a kid. As a kid growing up, his college highlights were unbelievable. So I know some of those receivers have so much respect for him already. So when he talks, they listen.”

Allen mentioned that Austin already has a strong presence in receiving and punt return drills this offseason.

“He’s only been here a couple of weeks, but even in walk-through, how attentive he is — he’s right behind me basically listening to the play call, jogging out, and standing behind someone in front of him going through the play,” Allen said. “You guys saw him in warm-ups, he’s behind the guys catching punts — he’s right there behind them doing all the drills and making it game-like reps. He’s trying to get those reps without actually getting them. So, again, his attention to detail has been awesome.”

Jets

Jets second-year QB Zach Wilson feels that he can become one of the best quarterbacks in the league.

“I really do have a lot of confidence in myself,” Wilson said, via Steve Serby of the New York Post. “Obviously I think I can be one of the best, and I think if anybody doesn’t say that then they’re not a true competitor.”

Wilson said that he’s focused on learning from last season’s struggles and understands that developing takes time.

“You have to ride out that process, you have to understand the process and where you’re trying to get ultimately overall,” Wilson said. “You can’t just look at it all in one year. I have to look at last year, the struggles and ups and downs that’s part of the process of getting better. Of course I’m gonna try and be the best I can right now, but you have to understand that it’s gonna take time.”

Wilson added that he’s taking one play at a time and making the best decisions to help the team succeed.

“Approaching every play like it’s just only that play you gotta focus on,” Wilson said. “For me it’s: How can I just go in there and make the best decision to put my team in the best position? How can I just do what the coaches are asking me? And then my time will come to be able to do the off-schedule stuff and whatever.”

Patriots

Buccaneers RB Leonard Fournette detailed during a recent media appearance how QB Tom Brady got him a new offer from the team when he was considering signing with the Patriots this offseason.

“At this time, I was a free agent, so I didn’t know if I was going to return to the Bucs or not — future was uncertain,” Fournette said on The Rich Eisen Show. “So, I just went around shopping, you know, see what teams had in store for me. When I went up to New England, he texted me. He was like, ‘Man, what’s your ass doing up there?’ I said, ‘Man, just shopping around, seeing what’s good for me, trying to see what’s available for myself to provide for my family.’ He was like, ‘Man, I’ll call you back. I’ll call you back.’ Next thing you know, Tampa calls me with an offer.”