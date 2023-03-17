AFC Notes: Bills, Jordan Poyer, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Regarding his two-year, $19.5 million extension with the Bills, S Jordan Poyer said he knew going into this offseason that he wanted to continue playing in Buffalo.

“I knew that this is where I wanted to be,” Poyer said, via Maddy Glad of the team’s official site. “I knew that this is where I wanted to play and that these are my people. I’ve been here six years. I love it here.”

Poyer said he never had any interest in other organizations.

“I was seeing what else was out there, and there wasn’t anything out there that I would have been happy about going to do,” Poyer said.

Poyer said his decision came down to what he thought was best for himself.

“It came down to what I thought was gonna make me happy and what I thought was gonna be best for myself and my family moving forward, not just in my career but in in life,” Poyer said. “I don’t know how many more years I have left to play. I have this year guaranteed that I’m gonna be able to play football and be able to play at a high level.”

Jets

Jets’ new WR Allen Lazard said the Packers didn’t make an effort to re-sign him: “They didn’t seem like they were going to miss me too much,” per Zack Rosenblatt.

said the Packers didn’t make an effort to re-sign him: “They didn’t seem like they were going to miss me too much,” per Zack Rosenblatt. Jets G Wes Schweitzer ‘s two-year, $5 million deal includes a $1.5 million signing bonus while his $1.165 million salary for 2023 is guaranteed and $500,000 of his $1.58 million 2024 salary is guaranteed. He can earn $19,705 in per-game roster bonuses in 2023 and $124,705 per game in 2024, to go along with an annual $1.25 million playing time and playoffs incentives, per Aaron Wilson.

‘s two-year, $5 million deal includes a $1.5 million signing bonus while his $1.165 million salary for 2023 is guaranteed and $500,000 of his $1.58 million 2024 salary is guaranteed. He can earn $19,705 in per-game roster bonuses in 2023 and $124,705 per game in 2024, to go along with an annual $1.25 million playing time and playoffs incentives, per Aaron Wilson. Jets DL Solomon Thomas ‘ one-year, $3.9 million deal includes a $476,000 signing bonus and a guaranteed salary of $1.534 million. He can earn $20,000 in per-game roster bonuses and $1.5 million through playing time and sacks incentives. (Wilson)

‘ one-year, $3.9 million deal includes a $476,000 signing bonus and a guaranteed salary of $1.534 million. He can earn $20,000 in per-game roster bonuses and $1.5 million through playing time and sacks incentives. (Wilson) Jets OL Wes Schweitzer‘s contract includes: Two-years, $5M with $3.165M guaranteed. He has a $1.5M signing bonus. His salaries are $1.165M (fully guaranteed, 2023) and $1.58M ($500K guaranteed in 2024). (Aaron Wilson)

Patriots

Patriots LS Joe Cardona‘s four-year, $6.3 million deal includes a $1 million signing bonus, while his $1.165 salary in 2023 is guaranteed, $435,000 of his $1.21 million 2024 salary is guaranteed, and $1.255 million and $1.3 million salaries in 2025-2026 are non-guaranteed. He can earn $4,000 in per-game roster bonuses annually and also receive $100,000 annually for appearing in 14 games and reaching the playoffs, via Aaron Wilson.