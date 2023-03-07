AFC Notes: Bills, Leslie Frazier, Jets, Patriots

Bills
Bills LB Von Miller had no idea that DC Leslie Frazier was going to walk away from the team for the 2023 season.
“I didn’t see it coming,” Miller, via Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN. “He had a great year with us last year, and he had several great years the whole time he’s been there. So, I didn’t see it coming, especially the timing of it. Usually, you know, coaches take, they [usually] come to a decision like right after the season when there are jobs available. But coach Frazier, he’s vested in this league. He’s a Hall of Fame player, Hall of Fame coach.”
Miller added that HC Sean McDermott told him the team would be fine when it came to replacing Frazier and Miller believes he can make things work this year.
“If anybody can do it, it’s coach McDermott. It’s been done before,” Miller said. “So, it’s just, we’ll be good. You know me, I’m the most optimistic.”
Jets
Things were “heating up” between the Jets and QB Derek Carr, according to PFT.
However, the Saints were the most aggressive suitor for Carr and even offered a trade to the Raiders before he was ultimately released. New Orleans was the only team to offer a trade for Carr this offseason.
In the end, Carr felt “far more comfortable” in New Orleans and opted to join the team.
Patriots
- ESPN’s Dan Graziano mentions Patriots assistant Matt Patricia has had interviews with other teams about joining their defensive coaching staff. He previously interviewed for the Broncos’ defensive coordinator job before Denver elected to hire Vance Joseph.
- Graziano adds the sense is Patricia will move on and look for a fresh start from New England, as his contract is currently up.
- ESPN’s Mike Reiss mentions Patricia had a prominent role in New England behind the seasons, as before becoming the offensive play-caller this year he worked in the front office and even played a leading role in designing the ongoing expansion of the team facilities.
- UCLA RB Zach Charbonnet had a formal interview at the Combine with the Patriots. (Ryan McDowell)
- West Virginia DT Dante Stills met with the Patriots at the Combine. (Andrew Callahan)
- The Patriots had a formal Combine interview with Iowa DE Lukas Van Ness. (Zack Cox)
- New England met with Cincinnati LB Ivan Pace Jr. at the Combine. (Dakota Randall)
- The Patriots met with Michigan K Jake Moody at the Combine after previously coaching him at the Shrine Bowl. (Evan Lazar)
- Oregon CB Christian Gonzalez had a formal Combine interview with the Patriots. (Mark Daniels)
- New England also interviewed Mississippi State CB Emmanuel Forbes. (Callahan)
- Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba and BYU WR Puka Nacua met with the Patriots at the Combine. (Dakota Randall)
- LSU S Jay Ward met with the Patriots at the Combine. (Callahan)
- Oklahoma OT Wanya Morris‘ docket of formal Combine interviews included the Patriots, among others. (Mark Downey)
- Ole Miss RB Zach Evans had a formal Combine interview with the Patriots. (Tom Downey)
- Former Cardinals WR Robbie Anderson is a potential option for the Patriots as HC Bill Belichick has always “had a fondness” for him. (Mike Garafolo)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!