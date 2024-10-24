AFC Notes: Trade Buzz, Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel on QB Tyler Huntley : “There’s a couple things that I thought were there, maybe, that we didn’t execute. But it’s shortsighted to place blame on any one individual. But I think he had us in a position to win. That’s all you can ask for.” (Marcel Louis-Jacques)

will return to practice Wednesday with the hope he can return in Week 8. (Barry Jackson) He also talked about their Week 7 loss: “The reason why we didn’t win wasn’t exclusive to the quarterback position. When one of your best players is out, other guys need to step up — including coaches.” (Louis-Jacques)

McDaniel noted Tagovailoa never considered retirement and added he was symptom-free since the day after he was diagnosed. (Louis-Jacques)

Tagovailoa admitted he needs to adjust his entire playing style in order to protect himself going forward. (Louis-Jacques)

Tagovailoa on the decision to place him on injured reserve: “I think the team did what was best in the interest of me … Having a substantial amount of time would have been good for me, so I think they did what was best to protect me from myself.” (Louis-Jacques)

He also spoke on the concern from the public about him playing again: “I appreciate your concern. I really do. I love this game. And I love it to the death of me. That’s it.” (Jonathan Jones)

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel stopped short of ruling out Huntley (shoulder) from Week 8 and wants to see how C.J. Beathard, Skylar Thompson, and Tim Boyle do in practice: “I just want to see how guys play this week.” (Adam Beasley)

Jets

Jets’ recently acquired WR Davante Adams recently said the Raiders and himself are better off after the trade. Adams explained he wanted to go somewhere he was familiar with by playing alongside Aaron Rodgers once again.

“It’s a great question. I’ve had this talk with some of the guys, coach (Antonio Pierce) and Tom Telesco,” Adams said via Zack Rosenblatt. “I said sometimes if you don’t — let me choose my words carefully here. I think the usage sometimes and the way you go about things and the idea of how you trying to get the ball to certain people. If it’s not working, typically — a lot of the success me and Aaron had, we were on the same page. He and I, whether it was the signal he gave changing the play or knowing when the ball was going to come out, understanding that just because you’re trying to double team doesn’t mean you’re covered, you can always beat a safety with a ball. Just because they want to line up with the safety and try to play Cover-2, we don’t just shut it down and move on. Sometimes you gotta find a way to still make the play work because if you’re just looking for single coverage in order for me to make a play, I won’t be able to make many plays over the course of a year just based on how I’m being played by a lot of these defenses. I think some of it is — get me to a place where I’ve got a lot of familiarity with this offense and the quarterback. He (Rodgers) understands how I see the game and how I see the ball thrown and all those things and sometimes he can make it easier.”

ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler write no one in the NFL would be surprised to see Jets WR Mike Williams end up with the Steelers. They add the Chargers are also a team to watch.

end up with the Steelers. They add the Chargers are also a team to watch. The Jets hosted C Alec Lindstrom for a visit this week, per Howard Balzer. He was later signed to the practice squad.

for a visit this week, per Howard Balzer. He was later signed to the practice squad. Jets’ interim HC Jeff Ulbrich said he “anticipates” OLB Haason Reddick to end his holdout and play in Week 8, per Connor Hughes.

said he “anticipates” OLB to end his holdout and play in Week 8, per Connor Hughes. According to Zack Rosenblatt, Jets QB Aaron Rodgers is dealing with a hamstring injury and was listed as limited in Thursday’s practice. In the end, Rosenblatt doesn’t think this will impact Rodgers’ availability for Week 8.

Patriots

Chad Graff of The Athletic takes a look at five possible trades for draft capital ahead of the deadline that could make sense for the Patriots.

Graff could see New England sending WR Kendrick Bourne to the 49ers for a sixth-round pick given San Francisco expressed interest in Bourne “multiple times,” including when the two organizations were discussing a possible deal for Brandon Aiyuk last offseason.

to the 49ers for a sixth-round pick given San Francisco expressed interest in Bourne “multiple times,” including when the two organizations were discussing a possible deal for last offseason. Graff writes dealing CB Jonathan Jones to the Vikings in exchange for a sixth-round pick makes sense given Minnesota has former assistant Brian Flores as defensive coordinator.

to the Vikings in exchange for a sixth-round pick makes sense given Minnesota has former assistant as defensive coordinator. Graff thinks sending OLB Josh Uche to the Lions for a seventh-round pick is a suitable deal after Aidan Hutchinson ‘s injury, while Uche’s playing time has dipped this season because of his poor play against the run.

to the Lions for a seventh-round pick is a suitable deal after ‘s injury, while Uche’s playing time has dipped this season because of his poor play against the run. Another receiver Graff could see go is WR K.J. Osborn plus a seventh-round pick to the Ravens for a sixth-round pick in return. Graff points out Baltimore is thin at the receiver position.

plus a seventh-round pick to the Ravens for a sixth-round pick in return. Graff points out Baltimore is thin at the receiver position. Graff also thinks WR Tyquan Thornton could go to the Chiefs for a conditional seventh-round pick. In the end, Graff feels like the page is turning on Thornton.