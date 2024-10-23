Jets Designating TE Kenny Yeboah To Return, Placing OL Xavier Newman On IR Among Other Moves

The Jets are designating TE Kenny Yeboah to return from injured reserve, per Zack Rosenblatt.

This opens a three-week window for him to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster.

The Jets will also place OL Xavier Newman on injured reserve, per Brian Costello. He left Sunday’s game on a backboard after a scary moment but was later released from the hospital and traveled home with the team.

The team confirmed both moves in an announcement and added they promoted S Jalen Mills to the active roster and signed C Alec Lindstrom to the practice squad.

Yeboah, 25, went undrafted out of Ole Miss back in 2021 before catching on with the Jets. He was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad before later being promoted to the active roster.

The Jets waived Yeboah again in 2022 and re-signed him to the practice squad. He bounced back and forth between the active roster before earning a promotion later in the season.

The Jets re-signed Yeboah to a one-year deal entering the 2024 season.

For his career, Yeboah has appeared in 24 games for the Jets and caught four passes on seven targets for 64 yards.

Newman, 25, went undrafted out of Baylor in the 2022 NFL Draft before catching on with the Titans.

After making the team’s final roster along with his NFL debut, Newman was waived by the Titans and caught on with the Jets soon after.

He’s bounced on and off the practice squad for the past few seasons.

In 2024, Newman has appeared in seven games for the Jets.