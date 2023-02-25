AFC Notes: Bills, Tremaine Edmunds, Dolphins

Bills

Bills LB Tremaine Edmunds has had a good career so far in Buffalo but is looking forward to his first voyage into free agency.

“I’m gonna let the process take shape,” Edmunds said, via Henry McKenna of FoxSports.com. “You know what I mean? Like, you know, they’ve been good to me. So I definitely say thank you to the Bills for everything that they’ve done for me these last five years. But like I said, man, I’m just right now — I’m in the backseat.”

Dolphins

Dolphins CB Byron Jones addressed the number of injury issues he’s dealt with during this NFL career in a series of tweets posted Saturday.

It was an honor and privilege to play in the NFL but it came at a regrettable cost I did not foresee. In my opinion, no amount of professional success or financial gain is worth avoidable chronic pain and disabilities. Godspeed to the draft class of 2023. — Byron Jones (@TheByronJones) February 25, 2023

He noted he can no longer run or jump following the injuries he suffered during his playing career and missed the entire 2022 season due to injury.

According to Matt Zenitz, the Dolphins are expected to hire Western Kentucky DL coach Kenny Baker as an assistant defensive line coach.