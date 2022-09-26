AFC Notes: Bills, Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots, Mac Jones

Bills

The Bills lost a disappointing game to the Dolphins in which they had their chances to pull it out. After the game, Josh Allen told reporters that they need to “take it on the chin and again prepare for next week.”

“This is one game. We’ll learn from this one tomorrow, take it on the chin and again prepare for next week,” Allen said, via NFL.com. “That’s all we can do. We can move forward. Again, we’re 2-1. I’d like to be 3-0, but 2-1 we can still accomplish everything we want to accomplish.”

“We really beat ourselves tonight,” Allen added. “Credit to them, they had a really good game plan. They came out and did what they had to do. There’s obviously plays we want back, and that’s going to happen over the course of every single game, this one especially.”

Allen said he is fine after X-rays on his hand were negative, noting that he took either a helmet or facemask to his hand late in the game. (Alaina Getzenberg)

Bills Christian Benford suffered a fractured hand on Sunday against the Dolphins. ( sixth-round CBsuffered a fractured hand on Sunday against the Dolphins. ( Ian Rapoport)

Ian Rapoport) Bills HC Sean McDermott confirmed the injury and added Benford needs surgery which will keep him out for a couple of weeks. (Sal Capaccio)

Dolphins

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel on the situation involving QB Tua Tagovailoa : “I have an update that he’s feeling sore, but as far as everything else, we’re acquiring information right now, in terms of the exact imaging.” (Adam Beasley)

on the situation involving QB : “I have an update that he’s feeling sore, but as far as everything else, we’re acquiring information right now, in terms of the exact imaging.” (Adam Beasley) McDaniel on the NFLPA investigating a potential concussion: “I think this is the exact reasons there are protocols in place. I was with a lot of people, I think. When you saw it, you assumed one thing.” (Beasley)

McDaniel said Tagovailoa also has a sore ankle and wouldn’t guarantee he would play in Week 4, adding: “I don’t assume anything.” (Marcel Louis-Jacques)

McDaniel also added the following about the situation: “I don’t mess around with (player health) at all. Tua was pretty annoyed with me during the game when I was talking to him because he knew what hurt and couldn’t understand why people were talking to him about what they were talking about.” (Louis-Jacques)

Jets

The Jets are really hurting at offensive tackle this year, which is why there’s real concern after veteran George Fant left Sunday’s game against the Bengals with a knee injury. Fant was beat up by Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson on Sunday, who had 2.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.

“He’s a good player. It’s tough going against anybody right now,” Fant said via the New York Post. “Right now, I’m just working my butt off trying to get back healthy, back to 100 percent.”

When asked if he thought he needed to take a week off, Fant said, “I don’t know.”

Jets HC Robert Saleh says Fant is “day to day” with a knee injury and could wind up resting this week. (Costello)

says Fant is “day to day” with a knee injury and could wind up resting this week. (Costello) Saleh also commented on injured OT Duane Brown : “He’s out there working. Once he clears IR we’ll get him on the practice field and see where he’s at. Day to day. He looks good.” (Zack Rosenblatt)

: “He’s out there working. Once he clears IR we’ll get him on the practice field and see where he’s at. Day to day. He looks good.” (Zack Rosenblatt) Jets LB Quincy Williams will miss some time with an ankle sprain after x-rays on the ankle were negative. (Rich Cimini)

Patriots

NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reports Patriots Mac Jones suffered a “pretty severe” high ankle sprain against the Ravens, though his status for Week 4 has not been officially determined. QBsuffered a “pretty severe” high ankle sprain against the Ravens, though his status for Week 4 has not been officially determined.

NFL Media’s Mike Giardi reports a team source would be surprised if Jones avoids surgery, which could speed up the healing process. One source told Giardi: “Mac will do what it takes to get back, we know that.”

Patriots veteran QB Brian Hoyer would likely start for Jones as long as he’s out.