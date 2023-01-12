AFC Notes: Bills, Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins, Mike LaFleur, Jets, Patriots

Bills
- Field Yates notes that the Bills will roll over $2,189,084 in unused 2022 cap space to next season.
Dolphins
- ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques says there has been a precedent of quarterbacks getting paid in Year 3, which Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa seemed on pace to hit before his issues with concussions and Miami’s losing streak.
- Now, Louis-Jacques says Tagovailoa will play out his fourth season without an extension. If he plays well, he should get paid. If not, his future will be up in the air.
- He adds the Dolphins will have to decide in May if they want to pick up Tagovailoa’s fifth-year option which would be guaranteed for the 2024 season. There are risks and rewards either way.
- According to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, a source with “general knowledge of the various dynamics” involving Buccaneers QB Tom Brady says the possibility of Brady signing with the Dolphins this offseason is “definitely on the table.”
- Field Yates notes that the Dolphins will roll over $2,161,475 in unused 2022 cap space to next season.
- Dolphins LT Terron Armstead (toe, pectoral) said he is hopeful to play in Sunday’s game: “I’m working around the clock, man… I’ve been dealing with quite a bit this season as you guys know. It’s been a battle… but I’m not wavering at all. I want nothing more than to be out there with my guys in Buffalo on Sunday.” (Mike Giardi)
Jets
- According to Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline, there was a “disconnect” between the Jets’ front office and HC Robert Saleh this season, with Pauline adding it was GM Joe Douglas who wanted OC Mike LaFleur off of the coaching staff.
- Pauline says Douglas felt LaFleur was to blame for QB Zach Wilson‘s struggles in 2022, but Saleh wanted to give the coordinator another year.
- Pauline points out LaFleur required specific types of players for his offense to function and that the front office wanted to find an offensive coordinator who could be more successful with the players they have.
- Regarding the Jets’ offensive coordinator role, SNY’s Connor Hughes reports Dolphins QB coach Darrell Bevell is who he’s heard most connected to the job.
- As for New York parting ways with LaFleur, Saleh indicated the coordinator received “a lot of inquiries” and they are allowing him to pursue those opportunities. (Rich Cimini)
- There were other rumors that Jets’ owner Woody Johnson pressured Saleh into firing LaFleur. Saleh responded that Johnson has given him “full autonomy” on their coaching staff decisions: “Woody gives us full autonomy with decision making. He’s completely supportive of any decision we make.” (Zack Rosenblatt)
- Johnson confirmed he was not involved in the decision to dismiss LaFleur and mentioned Saleh has a list of potential offensive coordinator candidates. (Hughes)
- Johnson reiterated he didn’t have any input on the decision to fire LaFleur: “No. In terms of input, I was not on the decision-making tree. I could present my information. I had private conversations with the coach and general manager and with Mike, too.” (Brian Costello)
- The Jets will be searching for a new wide receivers coach to replace Miles Austin this offseason while he faces a lengthy suspension after violating the league’s gambling policy. (Jeremy Fowler)
- The Jets also parted ways with OL coach John Benton. (Rosenblatt)
- New York is hanging on to QB coach Rob Calabrese, however (Aaron Wilson)
- Jets assistant DL coach Greg Scruggs is set to become the DL coach at the University of Wisconsin. (Costello)
- Johnson mentioned he is willing to spend for an upgrade at quarterback and feels that it is the “missing piece” to their offense: “Absolutely… That’s the missing piece.” (Rosenblatt)
- Johnson added there is not a “playoff mandate” for Saleh and Douglas in 2023: “No I don’t do mandates … mandates don’t work.” (Rosenblatt)
- Saleh admits that it will be a “big challenge” for Wilson to learn a new offense while the team also attempts to address other positions. (Hughes)
- Johnson thinks they failed to develop Wilson: “No I don’t think we did everything the right way.” (Rosenblatt)
- In the end, Johnson still feels Wilson has potential: “Zach had a tough year, there’s no denying that. I still have confidence that I’ve seen some kernels of real talent there…the confidence level, whatever it was, went down. So that was certainly frustrating for him.” (Cimini)
Patriots
- The Athletic’s Chad Graff lists wide receiver as the biggest need for the Patriots this offseason. Their top receiver, Jakobi Meyers, is a pending free agent and given the way the market has exploded, Graff isn’t sure New England will pay up to retain him.
- That leaves the Patriots with DeVante Parker, 2021 second-rounder Tyquan Thornton and Kendrick Bourne.
- Graff points out Patriots HC Bill Belichick is a huge fan of Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins, and said this back when the two teams played this season: “He’s up there with whoever the top guys are. Cris Carters of the world and guys like that. He’s every bit as good as anybody I’ve ever coached against.”
- Although the Patriots got good rookie years from third-round CB Marcus Jones and fourth-round CB Jack Jones, the latter’s suspension clouds his outlook. Graff says New England probably needs to add another outside corner, as Jalen Mills is a cut candidate and Jonathan Jones faded as the season went on.
- Graff adds at this point offensive tackle looks like the most likely spot for the Patriots to address with their first-round pick. Both OTs Trent Brown and Isaiah Wynn had issues after flipping sides this past season and Wynn is an unrestricted free agent. Brown has one year remaining on his deal.
- Field Yates notes that the Patriots will roll over $1,118,930 in unused 2022 cap space to next season.
