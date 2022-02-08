AFC Notes: Bills, Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills

The Buffalo Bills have signed Aaron Kromer to be the team’s offensive line coach. (Brooke Kromer)

to be the team’s offensive line coach. (Brooke Kromer) He was most recently the OL coach and run-game coordinator for the Rams from 2018-2020 but was not retained for the 2021 season. This is his second stint with the Bills.

Dolphins

New Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel spoke directly to QB Tua Tagovailoa about the future the two now share in a video posted by the team, seemingly reiterating the team’s commitment to him.

“One thing I know about you is you have the ambition to be great. My job is to coach you to get all that greatness out of you … I’m gonna make sure that when you look back at this day you’re gonna be like, ‘Damn that was one of the best days of my career, too’” he said.

Patriots

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, the Patriots may not hire a traditional offensive coordinator, at least not in the sense of giving one coach that title.

Rapoport adds someone like new offensive assistant Joe Judge could have a potential leadership role on offense.

could have a potential leadership role on offense. Rams WR Odell Beckham says he was “very” close to signing with the Patriots this season and told HC Bill Belichick: “You know, if this was three years ago, it would’ve been ideal, because Tom (Brady) is one of my favorites.” (Dakota Randall)