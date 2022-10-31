AFC Notes: Bills, Zach Wilson, Elijah Moore, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer notes that while the Bills have been linked to a couple of big-name running backs ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline, he’d expect them to be more interested in making a move to shore up the depth at safety.

Jets

Jets QB Zach Wilson hasn’t really been playing well aside from the odd drive or quarter. But he’d also generally been avoiding the head-scratching mistakes that defined his rookie season, and the Jets were winning. All that changed in Week 8 against the Patriots, as Wilson tossed three picks in the loss, one when trying to throw the ball away and the third and final one sailed carelessly into a crowd of New England defenders.

“I just really wanted to make a play. I was sick of coming off the field and I can’t do that, put my defense in a bad situation there,” Wilson said via the Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt.

“Every time I get out of the pocket it gets frustrating to throw the ball away,” he added. “That’s what I’ve done the last four weeks to put us in good position to not turn the ball over and for us to win. So I just need to keep doing that when something’s not there. It gets old getting out and not seeing anything there and trying to throw it away.”

Jets coaches and players were supportive of Wilson after the game, as they have a lot invested in making sure he’s successful. Wilson thinks he’s improving as well even if the results are sometimes ugly.

“Regardless of what it looks like, I feel like each game I’m learning, getting better,” Wilson said. “There’s always plays I’m going to want back. There’s always things that happen and sometimes you sit there and wonder: Why did I just do that? But you gotta move on, you gotta learn.”

The Jets made veteran QB Joe Flacco a healthy scratch and QB Mike White took over as the No. 2 quarterback behind Wilson. Jets HC Robert Saleh explained: “As it pertains to Mike, if Zach ever gets hurt, we’re giving Mike the opportunity to go in there. Just allowing him the opportunity to prepare as if he’s the next man up.”

Jets WR Elijah Moore gave his first comments since his trade request. He said he regretted becoming a distraction but his issues with the team remain: “[There are] things behind the scenes that a lot of people don’t really know about.”

He was also asked about his relationship with OC Mike LaFleur , as the blowup between the two men at practice two weeks ago sparked the current situation: “It is what it is. We’re in a good spot. We’re cool.” (Rosenblatt)

Patriots

Patriots S Devin McCourty acknowledged there was a little extra importance to this week after how badly they got beat last Monday against the Bears, with fans booing QB Mac Jones and chanting for fourth-round QB Bailey Zappe. It was a tough situation for Jones but McCourty has been impressed with his response.

“I was very disappointed in how Monday night went,” McCourty said via Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. “We were all bad, and to get booed at home in your second year when you’re trying to figure out how to be successful, battle through injury, I hated that for him. And I will say that he’s been a guy that’s been in there every day, who hasn’t changed. To get a win I think is good for him, good for the team, and he’s just got to keep grinding and keep fighting.

“Being a young player in this league is tough because you have to consistently figure out how to be a good player. And the next step I think for him is being as consistent as a player. Same thing for me when I was in my second year. ‘How can I become a consistent player week in and week out?’ And that’s a battle for every guy that’s trying to learn how to be a good player in this league, and I think he knows that.”

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports Patriots DeVante Parker suffered a knee sprain on Sunday and could miss a game, returning after the team’s bye week. WRsuffered a knee sprain on Sunday and could miss a game, returning after the team’s bye week.

Patriots HC Bill Belichick on the good game from RB Rhamondre Stevenson: “He’s made significant progress in so many areas. It’s really been impressive.” (Zack Cox)