AFC Notes: Bo Nix, Antonio Pierce, Courtland Sutton, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos first-round QB Bo Nix has a strong performance in the team’s first preseason game, drawing praise from WR Courtland Sutton, who said the moment wasn’t too big for him.

“I think he handled it very well,” Sutton said, via the team’s website. “[He] had a lot of poise, a lot of control. The moment wasn’t too big for him. The moments are only going to get bigger. The preseason games don’t count, but come Week One, whoever they decide to put out there as our starter, they’re going to have to handle that situation the best they possibly can.”

Chiefs

Adam Schefter reports that Chiefs WR Marquise Brown suffered a dislocation of his sternoclavicular shoulder joint on Saturday night and was later discharged from a Jacksonville-area hospital and returned to Kansas City.

Raiders

Raiders HC Antonio Pierce said he felt that quarterbacks Gardner Minshew and Aidan O’Connell played well in the preseason opener.

“I thought the quarterbacks responded well,” Pierce said, via Vic Tafur of TheAthletic.com.

Per Tafur, Pierce hopes to make a starting quarterback decision after the next preseason game on Saturday.

Pierce also mentioned that WR Davante Adams was set to rejoin the team on Sunday following the birth of his son. (Paul Gutierrez)