AFC Notes: Bo Nix, Louis Rees-Zammit, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

The Broncos are set to have a three-man QB competition with first-rounder Bo Nix, Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson. Nix is looking forward to the battle and thinks it will help all three players become the best versions of themselves.

“It started I guess the moment we knew we were all going to be on the same team,” Nix said of the competition, via Aric DiLalla of the team’s website. “But I have great respect for those guys and we’re competing at a very high level, but it’s very respectful competition. I think we all want each other to succeed. We all know that we’ve come from different paths and had to overcome different adversities, and that’s kind of what connects us in that. We’re all helping each other, and it’s been great to learn from those guys and experience some things that they’ve experienced.”

Chiefs

After signing with the Chiefs as part of the International Pathway Program, RB Louis Rees-Zammit hasn’t had much downtime while trying to make the team. Rees-Zammit went through what his schedule has looked like for a good portion of offseason workouts.

“We don’t finish meetings until 8 p.m. and I probably go to bed at 10 p.m. so an extra two hours just learning the plays because I’m playing catch up with a lot of people that have played American football since they were little kids, six years old,” Rees-Zammit said, via ESPN’s Adam Teicher. “There’s no time to rest for me. I’ve got to give this my all because ultimately this is my dream and to make it come true then I’ve got to play. I’ve got to be a step ahead of a lot of people. I’m nonstop trying to learn this playbook because as soon as I can start not having to think about playing and just playing fast, that’s the biggest thing for me.”

Rees-Zammit noted his best 40-yard dash times are usually around a high 4.2 or low 4.3 and admitted his 4.43 time during International Pathway Program testing wasn’t his best. (Matt Derrick)

Chiefs president Mark Donovan expects to continue their deal with Missouri Western State University to keep their training camp in St. Joseph, Missouri. (Nate Taylor)

Raiders

Raiders HC Antonio Pierce explained that he’s throwing rookie RT Thayer Munford into the fire by making him go against DE Maxx Crosby every day in practice.

“Munford can’t have a bad day. Can’t have a bad rep. Because I’m not slowing Maxx Crosby down. Not doing it,” Pierce said, via Raiders Wire. “I told our staff, I’m not doing it. Munford’s going to see that in real life when we go against these other defensive ends in the National Football League. So, to get those repetitions each and every day, give or take 50 or 60 snaps per practice. Hopefully that speeds up the development and growth to make us a better team.”