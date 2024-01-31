AFC Notes: Bobby Slowik, Colts, Texans, Titans

By
Wyatt Grindley
-

Colts

Texans

  • Albert Breer reports that the Texans have agreed to a new contract with OC Bobby Slowik, which includes a significant raise.
  • The Texans announced that QB C.J. Stroud has been named to the Pro Bowl as a replacement.

Titans

  • Ian Rapoport reports that Titans passing game analyst Pat O’Hara‘s contract with the team is up and will not be renewed by the new regime.
  • Paul Kuharsky reports that the team is holding on to Shane Bowen while they continue to assess their options at defensive coordinator.
  • Kuharsky also mentions that OLB Ryan Crow has been let go by the team.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply