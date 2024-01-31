AFC Notes: Bobby Slowik, Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts
- The Colts announced that QB Gardner Minshew has been named to the Pro Bowl as a replacement. The team also later announced that DT DeForest Buckner and C Ryan Kelly are being named to the Pro Bowl as well.
Texans
- Albert Breer reports that the Texans have agreed to a new contract with OC Bobby Slowik, which includes a significant raise.
- The Texans announced that QB C.J. Stroud has been named to the Pro Bowl as a replacement.
Titans
- Ian Rapoport reports that Titans passing game analyst Pat O’Hara‘s contract with the team is up and will not be renewed by the new regime.
- Paul Kuharsky reports that the team is holding on to Shane Bowen while they continue to assess their options at defensive coordinator.
- Kuharsky also mentions that OLB Ryan Crow has been let go by the team.
