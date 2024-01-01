AFC Notes: Bradley Chubb, Breece Hall, Matthew Slater, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel commented on the potential ACL tear suffered by LB Bradley Chubb, who was playing late in the game when the score was out of reach.

“One of my least favorite things in the sport, and for my role is seeing a competitor go down and then have to get a cart,” McDaniel said, via DolphinsWire.com. “That’s always pretty emotional. In hindsight, I would absolutely not have wanted him out there if I would’ve known that he was going to get hurt. It doesn’t look very smart at all. The thinking behind it is the same as it kind of was last year against (the Ravens) in (Baltimore). I think we were down 35-14 at the beginning of the fourth quarter.”

“The players wanted to go back in and play and finish the right way heading into next week,” McDaniel concluded. “I have the ability to tell them ‘no’ on everything in this situation. There’s plenty of decisions that I’ll cross-examine, it’s hard not to. As a competitor, you understand that the results will always be what you have to be held accountable for.”

Jets

Jets RB Breece Hall is confident the team will start to experience success in the near future and said they’ll turn around their current trajectory.

“I’ll just tell everybody to get their laughs out now because it’s not going to be like that in the near future,” Hall said, via NFL.com. “We’re going to be a lot better. I’m excited to see what we do.”

Jets HC Robert Saleh placed the blame on himself.

“I’ve got to figure it out,” Saleh said. “A lot of presnap stuff today, a lot of presnap stuff. I’ve got to figure it out.”

Jets WR Jason Brownlee was fined $4,222 for unnecessary roughness.

Patriots

Patriots WR Matthew Slater once again praised his teammates in what could be one of his last games in the NFL.

“We’ve got a lot of high-character guys on this team,” Slater said, via Mark Daniels of MassLive.com. “That’s not something you can measure. It’s not something that shows up in the stats column. It’s not something that shows up in the scouting report, but we have a lot of high-character guys. We could’ve easily gotten the doors blown off of us today with the way we played. It says a lot about the character of the guys on this team.”