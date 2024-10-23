Dolphins Make Three Moves Including Signing QB C.J. Beathard

The Miami Dolphins announced they have signed QB C.J. Beathard to the practice squad.
They also signed WR Tarik Black to the unit and cut TE Hayden Rucci.
Miami’s practice squad now includes:
- S Jordan Colbert
- WR Erik Ezukanma
- OL Chasen Hines
- LB Dequan Jackson
- CB Isaiah Johnson
- T Bayron Matos (International)
- CB Nik Needham
- WR D’Wayne Eskridge
- DE William Bradley-King
- OT Anderson Hardy
- RB Deneric Prince
- DE Derrick McLendon
- OL Jackson Carman
- DT Neil Farrell
- LS Matt Overton
- QB C.J. Beathard
- WR Tarik Black
Beathard, 30, was drafted in the third round by the 49ers back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.528 million contract and made a base salary of $946,179 for the 2020 season.
Beathard signed a two-year, $5 million contract with the Jaguars in 2021 and was set to be an unrestricted free agent when he re-signed with the team for one more season. However, he was injured and cut during the preseason.
In 2023, Beathard appeared in seven games for the Jaguars and completed 75.5 percent of his passes for 349 yards, one touchdown, and no interceptions.
