Dolphins Make Three Moves Including Signing QB C.J. Beathard

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Miami Dolphins announced they have signed QB C.J. Beathard to the practice squad. 

They also signed WR Tarik Black to the unit and cut TE Hayden Rucci

Miami’s practice squad now includes: 

  1. S Jordan Colbert
  2. WR Erik Ezukanma
  3. OL Chasen Hines
  4. LB Dequan Jackson
  5. CB Isaiah Johnson
  6. T Bayron Matos (International)
  7. CB Nik Needham
  8. WR D’Wayne Eskridge
  9. DE William Bradley-King
  10. OT Anderson Hardy
  11. RB Deneric Prince
  12. DE Derrick McLendon
  13. OL Jackson Carman
  14. DT Neil Farrell
  15. LS Matt Overton
  16. QB C.J. Beathard
  17. WR Tarik Black

Beathard, 30, was drafted in the third round by the 49ers back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.528 million contract and made a base salary of $946,179 for the 2020 season. 

Beathard signed a two-year, $5 million contract with the Jaguars in 2021 and was set to be an unrestricted free agent when he re-signed with the team for one more season. However, he was injured and cut during the preseason. 

In 2023, Beathard appeared in seven games for the Jaguars and completed 75.5 percent of his passes for 349 yards, one touchdown, and no interceptions. 

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply