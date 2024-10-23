Dolphins Make Three Moves Including Signing QB C.J. Beathard

The Miami Dolphins announced they have signed QB C.J. Beathard to the practice squad.

They also signed WR Tarik Black to the unit and cut TE Hayden Rucci.

Miami’s practice squad now includes:

S Jordan Colbert WR Erik Ezukanma OL Chasen Hines LB Dequan Jackson CB Isaiah Johnson T Bayron Matos (International) CB Nik Needham WR D’Wayne Eskridge DE William Bradley-King OT Anderson Hardy RB Deneric Prince DE Derrick McLendon OL Jackson Carman DT Neil Farrell LS Matt Overton QB C.J. Beathard WR Tarik Black

Beathard, 30, was drafted in the third round by the 49ers back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.528 million contract and made a base salary of $946,179 for the 2020 season.

Beathard signed a two-year, $5 million contract with the Jaguars in 2021 and was set to be an unrestricted free agent when he re-signed with the team for one more season. However, he was injured and cut during the preseason.

In 2023, Beathard appeared in seven games for the Jaguars and completed 75.5 percent of his passes for 349 yards, one touchdown, and no interceptions.