AFC Notes: Bradley Chubb, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos OLB Bradley Chubb feels it’s been extremely beneficial to be training this offseason without needing to rehab from injuries, similar to last year.

“It’s been huge, to be honest with you, just because I am not worried, ‘Is this going to be OK?’ You have the mindset that, ‘I am good and I am just going to attack everyday like it’s my last,’ and that’s what I have been doing this offseason, and it’s been working out for me,” Chubb said, via Troy Renck.

Chubb thinks he’s on the verge of a strong season in 2022.

”Yes, sir. I feel it for sure. It was one of those things that you go through so much, you know what I mean? The dam has to break at some point,” Chubb said. “I feel like things have been building up and building up and it’s finally time to let it all out.”

Chiefs

Chiefs linebackers Nick Bolton and Willie Gay feel like they can make a big impact together in Kansas City. Both were second-round picks in back-to-back years, Gay in 2020 and Bolton in 2021. And with the departure of veteran LB Anthony Hitchens, both are Sharpied in as starters in 2022.

“It feels like we’re brothers,” Gay said, via Nate Taylor of The Athletic. “That’s how we treat each other, how we interact. On that field, we just keep the energy flowing. I’ve always been like that. I love making plays myself, but I’ve never been selfish. When I see other guys make plays, I act like it’s me making the play. I call myself the Juice Man for a reason, so I can give the defense some energy. That’s how I approach it. The good thing for me is my quarterback, I feel, is better than all of them. When I take pieces away from practice and I use it in a game, it makes it easier, because I know if Patrick is going to throw this no-look (pass), I know this (opposing quarterback) is going to stare (the opposing receiver) down and throw it right to him.”

On the field, both players have already shown flashes of being more dynamic than Hitchens, who was about the epitome of solid but unspectacular as a veteran linebacker. Hitchens was a valuable leadership presence, though, which is something Gay says Bolton is stepping into.

“He picked up right where Hitch left off,” Gay said. “Every week, he’s growing as a (middle) linebacker, as a leader. I know I’m older than him, but we both feed off of each other. He’s doing a great job.”

Fansided’s Matt Verderame reports Chiefs LT Orlando Brown is seeking around $25 million per year which would reset the left tackle market.

is seeking around $25 million per year which would reset the left tackle market. He adds Kansas City has been unwilling to pay that amount even though they think highly of Brown.

Raiders