AFC Notes: Breece Hall, DJ Moore, Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Bills QB Josh Allen commented on veteran WR DJ Moore joining an already talented group of wide receivers in the team’s push for a championship.

“I think what DJ’s going to bring to us, obviously veteran leadership,” Allen told NFL Media. “He’s been in the league as long as I’ve been in the league, and he’s produced at such a high level for the last eight years. Just really getting to know him. We’re locker mates, and to have that relationship that we already have, it’s a pretty seamless fit. I’m excited to continue to get to work with him. He’s going to be a huge help for us this next season and seasons to come.”

Jets

The Jets signed RB Breece Hall to a three-year, $45.75 million extension this offseason. Breece reflected on the Knicks winning an NBA title, saying it made him a bit jealous and that he wants to replicate a similar feat with his team.

“I was just talking to some of my boys and I was like, it gives you like positive jealousy, that’s what I say,” Hall said, via Jack Bell of the team’s site. “It’s like, damn, I’m very happy for them. I’m very cool with Mikal [Bridges] and Tyler Kolek, a lot of those guys. … I can’t wait to have that feeling. Definitely positive jealousy, because I want my team to be able to do that as well. So it was definitely very cool to see.”

Hall, WR Garrett Wilson, and G Joe Tippmann were among those New York re-signed to extensions this offseason. Hall is glad to see the team retain its “nucleus” of players.

“Getting that nucleus paid and having that core group of guys that they’re investing in that they expect to change the franchise, it means a lot for us,” Hall said. “It’s crazy, because me and Garrett [they were both selected in the 2022 NFL Draft] were just talking about how we went from being the young guys who just sat and watched everybody, and now we’re like some of the longest-tenured Jets right now. So it’s literally crazy, but it’s cool because we still sit in leadership meetings with all the older guys, and we’re still the youngest guys in there [Wilson is also 25]. So we’re kind of just still absorbing and learning from all the older guys, like Minkah Fitzpatrick, Double D Demario Davis, Harrison Phillips, and learning that what they learned from things that they’ve seen in the previous places they’ve been, and trying to implement some of that stuff into how we could make this place better and keep moving forward.”

Hall is confident that the Jets will “surprise everybody this year” with Wilson and QB Geno Smith.

“Everybody has a common goal, we’re hungry,” Hall said. “We’re going to try to surprise everybody this year. With guys like me, Garrett and Geno, our standard is we’re expected to be some of the best at our positions and we expect to be some of the best at our positions. As a team, we’re spilling that into the team like we want to be one of the best. We want to be good regardless of this being our first year with the quarterback, the team, whatever the case may be.”

Patriots

Patriots OC Josh McDaniels admitted that there’s still a learning curve for rookie TE Eli Raridon, but he’s impressed with the progress he’s already made.

“The rookies are still in the pool. They’re swimming a little bit, which is to be expected at this point,” McDaniels said, via Patriots Wire. “He’s making progress, learning something new every day. …Eli has a good attitude and approach, and he’s coming out trying to get better every day.”