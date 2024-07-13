AFC Notes: Breece Hall, Jahlani Tavai, Quinnen Williams, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

According to an ESPN survey, Dolphins S Jevon Holland was voted the fifth-best safety in the NFL.

was voted the fifth-best safety in the NFL. An AFC executive outlined all the jobs Holland is capable of handling: “He’s got the versatility to play the post, match up in man coverage, blitz and is still young and ascending. And he’s got added value with return ability.” (ESPN)

Jets

According to an ESPN survey, Jets RB Breece Hall was voted the second-best RB in the NFL.

was voted the second-best RB in the NFL. An NFL personnel evaluator had high praise for Hall: “Legit dual-threat, a glider with high-level change of direction and vision. Home run hitter with the ball in his hands. Can grind volume, create explosives at any moment.” (ESPN)

According to another ESPN survey, New York DT Quinnen Williams was voted the second-best DT in the NFL.

was voted the second-best DT in the NFL. A scouting director in the NFL had this to say about Williams’ game: “Really good first step, and his size and athleticism overwhelms guys. And he plays very hard, which is sometimes unique for guys at the position. Doesn’t really have any weakness.” (ESPN)

Patriots

The Patriots signed LB Jahlani Tavai to a three-year extension worth $21 million this offseason to maintain a veteran presence in the middle of the defense. Former Patriots LB Rob Ninkovich loves Tavai’s leadership and locker-room presence and believes his contract sets a good example for younger players.

“I love his energy. He plays hard. You need a guy like that who can do multiple things, but also get everyone in the right spots,” Ninkovich said, via ESPN’s Mike Reiss. “He’s been in this system long enough where he understands his role so well that he can help others. … Him and Bent [Ja’Whaun Bentley] having played together for the last three years, that’s a good thing to keep that going. I think he has a higher ceiling and that could soon become an undervalued contract.”

“It’s also an appreciation thing for a player who has performed well. I like what they’ve done with him and David [Andrews], which is something I’m not sure would have happened prior to this year. It tells the younger guys that if you approach it the right way, like they did, this is what the reward can be.”

The Patriots signed Tavai to a three-year, $16 million extension with $9 million guaranteed including a $5.775 million signing bonus. (Over The Cap)

Tavai can earn an additional $6 million through playtime incentives. (Over The Cap)