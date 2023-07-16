AFC Notes: Breece Hall, Mac Jones, Jets, Patriots, Texans

Jets

Jets RB Breece Hall feels they have the “answer” for anything defenses throw at them with Aaron Rodgers and a good group of receivers.

“I mean with the offense we have right now, I think we have an answer for everything,” Hall said, via NFL.com. “If you don’t want to load the box, Aaron’s going to get the ball off all day, if you do we’ve got the RPOs and we’ve got him to take shots, and we have the receivers that are going to make plays for us, as well. And if the offense is struggling, we have the backbones of our defense to rely on, so we’re excited for that, for sure.”

As for his recovery from a torn ACL, Hall said he’s feeling good and is focused on being ready for Week 1.

“I’m doing pretty good right now,” Hall said. “I’ve been saying I’ll be ready for the first game, so right now I’m just focusing on getting my knee as strong as possible, just getting that confidence back. But it’s been going well so far.”

Hall expressed confidence in New York’s offense, defense, and special teams going into 2023.

“With our offense and the guys we have, with the defense we have, I feel like as long as we do our one-eleventh on each side of the ball — offense, defense and special teams — we’ll be fine,” Hall said.

Veteran Patriots S Adrian Phillips was asked about the team going forward with QB Mac Jones as their starting quarterback this season.

“Man, you’re trying to get me in trouble,” Phillips said, via Patriots.com. “One thing I’ll say, and pretty much the only thing I’ll say is that I’m not in the meetings with them, so I don’t know what’s going on over there, but I will say that Mac is competing, all those guys are competing, and we’re going to ride with whoever’s out there. That’s a decision that’s up to Bill and those guys on offensive side, but we’re rocking with them either way and we’re just kind of worried about the defensive side.”

Texans CB Shaquill Griffin sees a lot of potential in the team’s young secondary.

“We’ve got some young, starving guys right now,” Griffin said, via Texans Wire. “You’ve got a person who’s going to come out here and give everything they have. And there’s not too many times where you have a whole secondary that’s willing to help each other, that’s willing to grind it out, that’s willing to compete in every single day, especially in this Texas heat.”

Griffin added that the energy level of the secondary is contagious and makes it a great place to succeed.

“These guys are hungry,” Griffin said, “and I love that because the type of energy they bring is so contagious, and that’s the type of secondary that you need to bring this defense along.”